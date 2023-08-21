Elliott Wilson has called upon his fellow journalists to stop giving Irv Gotti some much-coveted column space, and said he’d lead the charge to make it so.

The veteran Hip Hop journalist took to Twitter on Monday (August 21) to announce that he’d had enough of the ex-Murder Inc. boss’ interviews, following Gotti’s recent appearance on the latest episode of Drink Champs.

“Who got the petition to end all Irv Gotti interviews? Sign me up!” Wilson wrote, with many of the commenters agreeing with the Rap Radar podcast co-founder.

Check out his tweet below:

Who got the petition to end all Irv Gotti interviews? Sign me up! — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) August 21, 2023

It’s not clear, what Elliott Wilson has against Irv Gotti, as he wasn’t clear on what aggravated him about the interview.

Certainly, Gotti has earned the ire of many veteran journalists and Hip Hop fans with his seemingly incessant attacks on Ashanti, to the point that the former First Lady of Murder Inc. refused to appear in the documentary about the label.

“I think that once someone goes after you and attacks you and intentionally tries to consistently try to hurt you at some point, you have to protect yourself,” Ashanti told Ebro in the Morning back in October 2022. “I just felt like I don’t want to put myself in that space and in that energy because it was just really, really negative. I think it’s a combination of being bitter because of the business and how things happened in his mind.”

Or, it may have to do with the fact that Irv Gotti seems all but hellbent on keeping long-running beefs alive, despite its past participants being mature enough to put it behind them.

During his latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (August 19), Irv Gotti contested Fat Joe’s claims that their beef had been squashed, arguing that their feud is still alive and well.

“Fat Joe was my brother; I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” the veteran record executive said. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti … but Rule would never come out and say Gotti’s a sucka.”

“Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that because if I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy,” he continued. “He never apologized. He was on some, ‘If I’m your brother, I should be able to tell you when you wrong.’”

That said, however, Elliott Wilson also knows a thing or two about beefs, as his recent fallout with Drake confirmed.

After Akademiks shared a clip on Instagram of Wilson interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami last month, the 6 God jumped into the comments section to throw shade at the Rap Radar Podcast host.

related news JAY-Z Used 50 Cent To Spite Irv Gotti Over Murder Inc. Recruiting Nas, Says Chris Gotti June 14, 2023

Drizzy mocked the 52-year-old for “doing Yes Julz run up interviews” and urged him to accept the reality that the younger generation is currently running things.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

Elliott Wilson — who’s not one to shy away from a fight, as his tenure as XXL‘s outspoken Editor-in-Chief in the 2000s proved — caught wind of Drake’s comments and fired back on Twitter.

“Oh, it’s go time? Cool,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of Drizzy’s Instagram comment.