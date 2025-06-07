



President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have quickly turned on each other in a very public and bitter feud. Their split isn’t just personal, but has major implications for the rest of the country, with Musk now strongly opposing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” It is the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda, which includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending. The proposal would also significantly raise the national debt.

Musk took aim at the bill as “massive, outrageous, pork-filled…a disgusting abomination” that would “massively increase” the budget deficit. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

In response, Trump threatened Musk’s federal contracts. Then Musk threatened to start a new political party and accused Trump of covering up “the Epstein files.”

