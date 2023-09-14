Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were seated far apart at a closed-door Senate meeting on AI.

The bickering tech moguls previously considered resolving their differences in a cage match.

Musk said the closed-door forum “was a very civilized discussion.”

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg haven’t gloved up for their cage match yet, but they were kept far, far apart from each other at Wednesday’s closed-door Senate meeting on artificial intelligence.

A snapshot of their reunion at the “AI Insight Forum” on Capitol Hill showed both men seated at the opposite ends of an extremely long table.

Also at the meeting were tech executives like Microsoft’s Bill Gates and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who’ve also had their disagreements with Musk.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been feuding since 2016, after a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed Facebook’s first satellite.

The relationship between the two men got even more strained when Zuckerberg launched Threads, a text-based social media platform, in July. Threads was widely seen as a rival to the Musk-owned platform, X, previously known as Twitter.

The feud got so bad that this year, the two contemplated squashing their beef in the ring. Musk first challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight on June 20, and Zuckerberg took the bait a day later.

To date, they have neither settled on a date for their fight, nor a location for the showdown.

Their differences aside, it seems Musk and Zuckerberg managed to get through the session without fisticuffs.

“It was a very civilized discussion, actually, among some of the smartest people in the world,” Musk told journalists when leaving the meeting, per CNBC.

Representatives from X and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.