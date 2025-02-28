Concerns over Beijing’s potential ability to exert influence over billionaire Elon Musk to secure favourable US policies were raised by both Republican and Democratic members of the US House of Representatives’ select committee on China earlier this week.

Musk, who now heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under US President Donald Trump, has significant business interests in China.

Elon Musk’s proximity to Donald Trump and China raises concerns

Political and business analysts have increasingly highlighted Musk’s growing importance in the current US administration and how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might seek to benefit from his influence. One of the key policy decisions taken by the Trump administration has been the introduction of an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

Could China use Elon Musk as a channel for negotiations?

On Thursday, Trump announced plans to impose a further 10 per cent levy on Chinese goods. Experts believe the CCP may view Musk as an informal channel for negotiations with the White House on US-China relations. Musk is reported to have close ties with senior CCP officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he met in San Francisco in 2023.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory

Tesla’s Shanghai factory, which accounts for the majority of the company’s profits, could become a key pressure point for the CCP, according to experts.

Additionally, Tesla is heavily reliant on Chinese companies for its battery supply chain. In 2023, China was Tesla’s second-largest market, accounting for 36.7 per cent of total sales.

However, Tesla’s market share in China has been declining due to rising competition from domestic electric vehicle manufacturers.

The company has also faced regulatory hurdles in its attempts to introduce self-driving features in its vehicles, while local competitors have been granted approval, according to Reuters.

According to a report in Reuters, John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the US House committee on China, suggested that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would likely take advantage of any opportunity involving Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s ranking member, indicated that China views Musk as a valuable asset in negotiations.

