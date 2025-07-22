LOS ANGELES — Tesla enthusiasts began lining up outside Elon Musk’s long-awaited Tesla Diner & Drive-In in Hollywood early Monday, eager to get their first glimpse of what’s inside.

But with little clarity about when the gates would open, some of Musk’s most ardent fans waited hours before they were finally allowed in at 4:20 p.m., a classic reference Musk often makes to marijuana.

Built in the bustling Hollywood location where a Shakey’s Pizza used to be, the retro-futuristic diner, which also doubles as a drive-in movie theater, is filled with Tesla technology — including its humanoid robot, Optimus — and merch, such as Cybertruck-themed food containers.

The Tesla menu screen at the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles on Monday. Angela Yang / NBC News

The menu, created by chef Eric Greenspan, featured diner staples, such as fried chicken & waffles, grilled cheese and tuna melts, as well as some themed items, such as the “Tesla Burger” with “Electric Sauce.” Prices range from $4 for a side of fries to $15 for biscuits & red gravy.

As they entered the facility, guests were greeted by servers on roller skates, who rolled up with ice cream samples. The drive-in projector played the 1960s animated sitcom “The Jetsons,” which depicted life in the 21st century and featured flying cars and a housekeeper robot. Guests could order items from a kiosk at the counter.

An Optimus robot waves as it serves popcorn at the Tesla Diner on Monday. Angela Yang / NBC News

“I saw videos of [Optimus] online and it was more of a linear movement, but it’s kind of jittery,” said one attendee, who also got the robot to try to make heart shapes with its hand. Optimus was scooping and handing out popcorn on the second-floor roof deck.

The public opening is the culmination of Musk’s yearslong ambition to open a Tesla restaurant in Los Angeles, where the automotive and clean energy company has a large presence. The crowd offered an indication of Musk’s continued popularity among die-hard Tesla fans, even as his tech mogul persona has taken a hit from his foray into politics.

Musk, whose estimated net worth surpassed $400 billion in 2024, was a close ally of President Donald Trump before the two had a public falling-out. His Department of Government Efficiency’s seemingly indiscriminate government spending cuts also caused Tesla stock to plummet as he lost public support.

Still, dozens of people gathered outside throughout the day, waiting patiently to be among the early patrons.

“I like the retro diner. It’s kind of like a Ruby’s Diner. … Putting all this together is just very unique,” said Vera Hammar, who drove 80 miles from Beaumont with her husband, Morgan, and their daughter, Mackenzie Torres, in hope of seeing what the Tesla Diner has to offer.

Customers at the Tesla Diner. Angela Yang / NBC News

The family, who all identify as Tesla superfans, own a total of four Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck. (It used to be five before they recently sold one.)

As people stood waiting on the sidewalk for hours, many began to mingle and make friends with other Tesla fans.

Some in line were overheard asking one another what kind of Teslas they have. Others interacted with people whose social media presences they recognized. The creator behind the account for Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, who has 1.2 million followers on X, flew in early Monday and had to keep pushing his return flight back. His friend came in a Cybertruck that was decorated with images of “Doge,” a well-known internet meme that inspired the name of Musk’s DOGE.

“It’s been fun waiting, just kind of talking to people,” Vera Hammar said. “It’s a very, very friendly crowd. Like, [my husband] has seen a lot of people he follows on X.”

A soft launch over the weekend stirred some fanfare online, as invitees showcased the diner’s giant movie theater screens and spacecraft-themed bathroom and Optimus’ serving popcorn at the counter. Videos of the cafe spread across X, YouTube and Reddit.