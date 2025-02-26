Musk’s approval as DOGE head diminishing?
When Musk had taken over the office of the Department of Government Efficiency, there was a lot of optimism around his appointment, which is now slowly diminishing after his department began taking some ster steps, including job cuts, as well as even issuing job justification emails that the federal employees are having to reply to. Carville is of the opinion that Democrats should right now wait and watch which way the wind blows and act upon it accordingly.
Musk helping the Democrats this way
Carville even stated that Elon Musk would be reponsible for the biggest turnout of Democrats ever, based on the overwhelming response of people against his recent activities alongside his young team of DOGE staffers, that includes college dropouts in the hands of whom he has handed over sesitive and classified federal data, something that had already been criticized by many Senate members.
FAQs:
Who is the current head of DOGE?
The current head of DOGE is Elon Musk, chief executive at Tesla and X.
Has DOGE work already started?
Yes, it is close to a month that activities by DOGE have already begun.
