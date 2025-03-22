Billionaire Elon Musk is gearing up to enter the hospitality business. An opening date has not been announced yet, but Tesla’s all-night diner, theater and charging station is clearly on its way, as per a report.

A retro-futuristic diner is rising on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. Curved, silvery and flanked by two outdoor film screens, it looks as if a flying saucer sailed out of a 1950s drive-in movie and came to rest in the parking lot, NYT News Service reported.

In 2023, when Musk posted on his social platform, X, that Tesla would build a diner facility in Los Angeles, he described it as “Grease meets Jetsons with Supercharging.” As he has often done, he put his finger on a major piece of culture ripe for reinvention — in this case, gas station dining in the age of electric cars, which need longer to recharge than it takes to top off a tank — and put a visionary, gee-whiz spin on it.

That was before the chain saw. Before DOGE and the “fork in the road” email and the what-did-you-do-last-week email. Before anti-Musk protests at Tesla dealerships became weekly occurrences in LA and other cities. Before the White House promised to treat vandalism against Teslas as domestic terrorism. Before a 50 per cent drop in Tesla’s stock price took shareholders on a fast ride from “gee-whiz” to “look out below.”

All of which have made Tesla’s foray into restaurants a far more loaded prospect than it seemed a short time ago.

Construction on the half-acre complex, designed by engineering and architecture firm Stantec, has moved rapidly since it began in September 2023. Above white charging stations that stand in the paved parking lot like headstones are two elevated screens, which a building permit application filed in 2022 said would show films lasting about half an hour, or roughly the time it would take to charge a vehicle. Behind the diner’s curved walls and windows, quilted moving blankets are wrapped around what look like circular banquettes. A sharp-eyed observer noticed that the Tesla app was updated with code for a diner menu in January.For many months now, the company has been approaching well-known chefs about providing the food.

