Mark Zuckerberg reveals diet prep

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his insane McDonald’s order as part of a 4,000 calorie-a-day diet during his jiu-jitsu training.

On Zuckerberg’s Threads social media platform, McDonald’s asked followers: “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s?”

The tech titan stunned fans when he replied: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

UFC fighter Mike Davis responded to the Threads post and urged Zuckerberg to eat healthier.