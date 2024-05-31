



Elon Musk’s X appears to be planning to host a live town hall event with Donald Trump.

The social media platform, which has been pushing toward video content, is partnering with cable network NewsNation and will air the events on both outlets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Its unnamed source said a date for the event had not been finalized.

The Journal reported that X also plans to host a similar town hall event with rival presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours. The plan would bring Trump back to Musk’s platform, where he was previously an influential and active user before his account was banned following his supporters’ attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. Musk reinstated the account in late 2022 after he took control of Twitter, but Trump has only posted once since then. The personal relationship between Trump and Musk also appears to be strengthening. In a separate report, The Journal said that Trump was considering giving Musk an advisory role if he regains the White House in November. The outlet said the pair had discussed ways for Musk to provide input on border security and economic policies, though the title and details of Musk’s role remain unclear. Musk later denied the report on X: “There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency.” The Tesla CEO also defended Trump after a Manhattan jury convicted him of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money trial, calling the case a “trivial matter.” Despite the Thursday verdict making him the first former president to become a convicted felon, some billionaires are nevertheless revealing their support for Trump. Bloomberg reported that prominent business and finance figures were starting to embrace the possibility of another Trump presidency. Following the Thursday verdict, Omeed Malik, president of 1789 Capital, said the ruling would have “less than zero impact” on his support for Trump. According to multiple reports, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman is also considering a public announcement backing Trump.