Elon Musk is one of the richest men on the entire planet at this point, and there is literally nothing that he cannot afford, looking at his massive wealth. However, the billionaire is currently getting poorer by the second, a latest Guardian report has suggested, and his involvement with political affairs may have something to contribute to that.

Musk’s wealth diminishing by the second

Musk currently looks unstoppable in his business ventures, but his commitment to Trump and the federal administration may be one of the reasons why his vault is currently not filling up as fast as it is supposed to. Moreover, Tesla, the top EV makers in the US owned by Musk, is seeing a drop in its overall sales due to the diminishing purchase of vehicles among US consumers. This is also contributing largely to the sudden drop in Musk’s overall wealth growth, says The Guardian.

As of now, Muskwagens are currently losing ground to more attractive EVs from Kia, and this is ending up to be a big blow for both the company as well as the CEO. Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock is now on a slippery slope, which clearly means that Musk’s net worth is not what it was.

