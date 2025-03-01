Musk’s wealth diminishing by the second
Musk currently looks unstoppable in his business ventures, but his commitment to Trump and the federal administration may be one of the reasons why his vault is currently not filling up as fast as it is supposed to. Moreover, Tesla, the top EV makers in the US owned by Musk, is seeing a drop in its overall sales due to the diminishing purchase of vehicles among US consumers. This is also contributing largely to the sudden drop in Musk’s overall wealth growth, says The Guardian.
As of now, Muskwagens are currently losing ground to more attractive EVs from Kia, and this is ending up to be a big blow for both the company as well as the CEO. Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock is now on a slippery slope, which clearly means that Musk’s net worth is not what it was.
FAQs:
Is Elon Musk a billionaire?
Elon Musk is currently one of the richest men on the entire planet.
Is Elon Musk’ wealth dropping?
Elon Musk’s net worth is dropping steadily with every passing day due to certain market conditions, as per a recent report
