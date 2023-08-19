Elon Musk praises pro-crypto Republican presidential candidate

X (formerly Twitter) chairman and chief technology officer Elon Musk has praised Vivek Ramaswamy, the young and emerging United States Republican presidential candidate.

Musk responded to a snippet of Ramaswamy’s interview on Tucker Carlson’s Tucker on Twitter podcast, saying, “Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest-ever Republican presidential candidate.“ Musk added, “He is a very promising candidate.“

Renowned for his candid opinions on digital finance and cryptocurrencies, Ramaswamy has pushed for a stronger crypto environment within the United States. At the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, he revealed his campaign would receive Bitcoin (BTC) contributions, making him the second presidential contender in the 2024 U.S. election race to endorse BTC.

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

During the event, Ramaswamy unveiled a QR code that led attendees to a donation portal offering various contribution avenues. For contributions within the $6,600 limit, qualifying donors would be given an exclusive nonfungible token.

Ramaswamy’s choice mirrors Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who became the first U.S. presidential contender to embrace Bitcoin donations, underscoring the rising significance and impact of cryptocurrencies in shaping the financial landscape ahead.

Related: Elon Musk says block feature to be ‘deleted’ on Twitter/X

Ramaswamy’s surging popularity has brought him into proximity with fellow Republican Ron DeSantis, the Bitcoin-friendly Governor of Florida.

Nevertheless, Ramaswamy’s venture into politics is not without hurdles. He currently faces two lawsuits from former employees of Strive Asset Management, a firm he co-founded. The employees claim they were coerced into breaching securities regulations while employed at the company.

Magazine: Real reason for China’s war on crypto, 3AC judge’s embarrassing mistake: Asia Express