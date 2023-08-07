Elon Musk will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back on Monday and may require surgery, the 52-year-old said in a post on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The world’s richest person said he will know this week whether surgery will be required, ahead of his proposed cage fight with Meta Platforms co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. He previously said he “might need an operation to strengthen the titanium plate holding my C5/C6 vertebrae together.”

As CEO of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies, as well as the owner of a closely watched social-media platform, Musk’s health is of intense interest to people around the world. Musk, a notorious workaholic, has said that he has suffered from “mega back pain” after a bout with a sumo wrestler.