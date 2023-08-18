The block tool on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be removed, according to owner Elon Musk.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” said Musk in a post to X on Friday. “It makes no sense.”

The block button allowed users to prevent others from seeing or responding to any of their content. Leaving blocking intact for direct messages would allow users to control who can contact them privately.

As a substitute for blocking, Musk said in a subsequent post, users will be able to use the mute button. Muting an account prevents that user’s posts from appearing in one’s timeline but it’s still possible to see them by clicking on links, and the muted user can still view the content of the user who muted them.