NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk has not given up his criticism over what he sees as a lack of spending cuts in the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill,” insisting on his platform X on Monday “that we live in a one-party country” and threatening that if the bill passes a new “America Party” would be formed.

Musk’s criticism of the Republican spending package began before he even left the Trump administration as a special government employee heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It continued following his departure, with Musk describing the bill as “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination” earlier this month. The billionaire entrepreneur has lamented that the bill could work to undo much of the work he accomplished with DOGE.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X Monday afternoon as the Senate continued to consider the House-passed spending bill. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk added.

ELON MUSK’S FORMER FRIEND WARNS EX-DOGE HEAD WILL DO ‘EVERYTHING’ TO DAMAGE TRUMP

In a separate post on X Monday evening, Musk doubled down on his claim that the U.S. is governed by a one-party system.

“They just pretend to be two parties,” he wrote, sharing a post alongside a graphic showing how much the national debt has steadily increased every year. “It’s just one uniparty in reality.”

Meanwhile, the billionaire entrepreneur threatened that “if this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” Musk wrote Monday evening on X.

FLASHBACK: MUSK ACCUSED TRUMP, GOP LEADERS OF NOT WANTING TO CUT SPENDING — HERE’S WHERE THEY SAID THEY WOULD

Musk previously said he was “disappointed” in the spending bill because “it undermines” all the work his DOGE team was accomplishing to cut back on waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R–S.D., refuted Musk’s claim that the bill would upend all the work he did with DOGE, noting in an interview that “a lot of what Elon was working on was on the discretionary side of the budget, which [the “big, beautiful bill”] doesn’t touch.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought clarified in an interview with The Blaze’s Glenn Beck that the GOP’s “big, beautiful bill” cannot legally include cuts to discretionary spending — the very category targeted by Musk’s DOGE initiative, he noted. The bill includes discretionary spending instructions for defense and border security, but final approval still requires passage through the congressional appropriations process.

Earlier this month, after formally leaving his post in the Trump administration, Musk shared a social media post President Donald Trump posted in 2013, noting he was “embarrassed” at the time to be a Republican after the party extended the debt ceiling. Musk shared the former post and wrote: “wise words.”

TRUMP CALLS ELON MUSK A ‘WONDERFUL GUY’ DESPITE INTENSE FEUD OVER ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

Several days prior, Musk referred to the Trump-endorsed “big, beautiful bill” as a “disgusting abomination.” He has also previously suggested the bill would kill jobs and raise taxes on renewable energy projects not yet even underway. The feud between Musk and Trump and his supporters of the bill escalated even further after Musk sought to link Trump to the Jeffrey Epstein child sex scandal in a now-deleted post.

When reached for comment about Musk’s complaints about the Trump-endorsed spending package, the White House pointed to the president’s comments over the weekend to Fox News Business. When asked on Sunday during an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo about his relationship with Musk since he left the White House, the president described Musk as a “wonderful guy.” Later, Trump described some of Musk’s post–White House behavior as inappropriate.

“I think he’s a wonderful guy. I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well always,” Trump said. “He’s a smart guy. And he actually went and campaigned with me and this and that. But he got a little bit upset, and that wasn’t appropriate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Why did he get upset? He just wasn’t getting what he wanted?” Bartiromo questioned.

“Look, the electric vehicle mandate, the EV mandate, is a tough thing for him,” Trump explained. “I would, you know, I don’t want everybody to have an electric car. You know, I campaigned on choice — you have — choice… not everybody should have that and not everybody wants that.”

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.