Elon Musk said he would likely beat Mark Zuckerberg in a fight given the difference in their sizes.

On Sunday Musk leaked text messages he says he exchanged with Zuckerberg.

In the thread, Musk said he would win unless Zuckerberg is a “modern day Bruce Lee.”

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Elon Musk on Sunday leaked a series of messages that he says are a text exchange between himself and Mark Zuckerberg, where he’s seen taunting the latter about the differences in their physical stature.

Musk first leaked the exchange to his biographer, Walter Isaacson. He then posted on Sunday a screenshot of what he said was the “full message” he sent to Zuckerberg about their much-anticipated cage match.

According to the screenshot that Musk first shared with Isaacson, Musk was seen asking a person he says is Zuckerberg if they would be interested in a “practice bout.”

Zuckerberg, per Musk’s screenshot, rebuffed the suggestion.

“If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete,” Zuckerberg wrote, per Musk’s record of the exchange.

“I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on,” Zuckerberg added.

Musk replied close to ten hours later, saying that he “will be in Palo Alto on Monday.” Musk then suggested that the two men duke it out in Zuckerberg’s backyard Octagon fighting ring.

“I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today,” Musk told Zuckerberg, per the screenshot. “While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Insider was not able to independently verify when this text exchange took place. But Zuckerberg appeared to confirm the authenticity of the messages on Sunday, when he said on Threads that Musk had asked for a “practice round” in his backyard ring.

Representatives for Zuckerberg at Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

The exchange — as posted by Musk — comes after Zuckerberg denied Musk’s claim on Friday that the fight would take place at an “epic location” in “ancient Rome.”

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me,” Zuckerberg said in a Threads post on Friday. “Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Musk has, for his part, hasn’t confirmed when the Musk vs. Zuck cage match might take place. The Tesla boss has also been talking about his old injuries an awful lot.

On August 6, he tweeted that he needed to get his neck and upper back scanned in an MRI before fixing a date for the fight. And then on Friday, Musk said he now needs to get surgery on his right shoulder.

“However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months,” Musk tweeted.

Representatives for Musk at X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.