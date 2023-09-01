Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and the owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is lashing out at a woke private school that he blames for turning his daughter into a transgender communist.

Musk’s Relationship With Transgender Child

This was revealed in an excerpt from the upcoming book “Elon Musk,” which was written by Walter Isaacson, who spent three years with Musk working on it. Outkick reported that one of the things that is detailed in the book is Musk’s relationship with his transgender child who goes by the name Jenna. Musk reportedly believes that the secrecy and lies about Jenna’s transition started from the very beginning.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don’t tell my dad,” Jenna allegedly once texted her brother.

Daily Mail reported that the 19 year-old legally changed her name from Xavier to Vivian Jenna Wilson last year. She reportedly said in legal documents that she “no longer wishes to be related” to Musk “in any way.”

Musk alleged to Isaacson that Jenna cut off all contact with him after becoming a Marxist, something that he blames on her education at the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil…I’ve made many overtures but she doesn’t want to spend time with me,” Musk lamented.

Isaacson wrote that Musk was “sanguine” over Jenna’s decision to cut him out of her life.

“The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada,” he wrote, according to Business Insider.

Nevada Musk was just 10 weeks-old when he passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) back in 2002, according to People Magazine.

‘DON’T TELL MY DAD’

Elon Musk went AntiWoke After His Daughter Transitioned,Biographer Writes. Who is Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson?

Musk’s War On Wokeness

It was partly Jenna’s transition that made Musk want to go to war with wokeness.

Musk’s blamed Jenna’s rift with him on “full-on communism” being taught in schools, and he believes that wokeness is a virus that must be defeated in this country.

“Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child, Xavier, then 16, to transition,” Isaacson wrote.

“Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multiplanetary,” Musk explained.

In a 2020 interview, Musk said that his relationship with Jenna “may change… I have very good relationships with all the others [children].”

“Can’t win them all,” he added.

Jenna’s mother is Justine Wilson, who Musk was married to from 2000 until they divorced in 2008. Wilson is the mother of five of Musk’s other children as well, including the late Nevada.

Musk’s Comments On Transgenderism

Musk has made various comments criticizing aspects of transgenderism in the past.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he said in 2020.

Back in June, Musk pledged, “I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent.”

Last month, Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes claimed that she had spoken with him about his views on transgender issues.

“OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture,” Grimes alleged that she said to Musk. “I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing. So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems.”

