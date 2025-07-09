Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and former campaigner for US President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that if his newly announced political outfit—the “America Party”—gains traction, investigating and exposing the Jeffrey Epstein case will be a top priority.

In response to a post by an X user asking whether “exposing the Epstein files” would rank high on the new party’s agenda, the SpaceX founder replied bluntly: “100%.”

The user had commented under one of Musk’s recent posts that questioned Trump’s unwillingness to release the full Epstein files.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk had posted.

Live Events

DOJ denies Epstein had a ‘client list’

Musk’s remarks come at a time when the US Department of Justice has formally denied the existence of a so-called “Epstein client list.”

In a memo released Monday, the DOJ stated that Jeffrey Epstein “never maintained” such a document, contradicting public claims made by Trump aide and US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously asserted that the list was “sitting on my desk.”

The memo, jointly released by the DOJ and FBI, also confirmed that no further materials from the Epstein investigation would be made public.

Citing the need to protect victims’ identities, it noted that the majority of evidence remains sealed by court order and would not have been fully disclosed even if Epstein had gone to trial.

Despite Bondi’s repeated suggestions that major revelations were imminent—including binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” reportedly shared with conservative influencers—no new evidence has surfaced.

Musk and Trump feud over Epstein

Musk’s renewed focus on Epstein follows weeks of rising tension between him and Donald Trump.

In early June, Musk posted—and later deleted—a controversial claim that Trump appears in the unreleased Epstein files, alleging: “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

In a follow-up post, Musk suggested the “truth will come out” and urged users to bookmark his comments.

However, both posts have since been taken down. The deletion followed public appeals from figures like hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who urged Musk to reconcile with Trump. Musk’s curt reply — “You’re not wrong” — hinted at a possible de-escalation of the feud.

Despite Musk’s claims, Trump has never been charged in relation to Epstein, although his name has appeared in documents such as contact books and flight logs, along with some photos of the two together.

White House officials reportedly dismissed Musk’s deleted posts as “an unfortunate episode,” while Trump himself downplayed the controversy, telling Politico: “It’s going very well, never done better.”