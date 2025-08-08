After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted on X that OpenAI’s GPT-5 service is included in Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry, competitor Elon Musk wasted no time predicting that “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.”

OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman brushed off Musk’s tweet during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday with a short: “You know, I don’t think about him that much.”

Altman went on to note that previously, Musk had nothing but criticism for OpenAI.

“I thought he was just, like, tweeting all day [on X] about how much OpenAI sucks, and our model is bad, and, you know, [we’re] not gonna be a good company and all that,” Altman said.

Related: Elon Musk Says X Found the Vine Archive, Restoring Access

Nadella took a much more playful approach to Musk’s dire warning about Microsoft getting eaten alive, posting on X: “People have been trying for 50 years, and that’s the fun of it!”

People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025

This is far from the first time these two tech leaders have clashed. The two cofounded OpenAI in 2015, and Musk left in 2018 after a disagreement over the direction of the company’s mission.

Musk’s offer to acquire control of OpenAI for $97.4 billion was denied by Altman earlier this year, with Altman posting a snarky “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want” note on social media.

Related: Sam Altman Says Elon Musk Is ‘Clearly a Bully’ Who Likes to Get in Fights with Rivals

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.