Elon Musk has had a wild life, but he's not the only member of his family to launch businesses, make millions, or achieve fame. His family is chock-full of entrepreneurs and rebels, from his filmmaker sister, Tosca, to his supermodel mother, Maye Musk.

Elon Musk — who was born in Pretoria, South Africa and emigrated to Canada as a teenager — also has a large immediate family that includes two ex-wives, two sets of twins, and a set of triplets.

Here's a closer look at the billionaire's family tree.

Elon Musk's parents are Maye Musk and Errol Musk. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images and John Phillips/Getty Images for Passionflix Elon Musk's parents are Maye Musk and Errol Musk. Elon Musk's parents both have notable backgrounds. Errol Musk, according to Elon Musk, has a very high IQ and was the youngest person to earn a professional engineer's qualification in South Africa, according to a 2017 Rolling Stone profile. When Elon was a child, he moved in with his dad after his parents divorced. At the time, Errol was working in construction and emerald mining, according to Rolling Stone. Maye has been modeling since she was 15 years old. She has appeared on boxes of Special K cereal and the cover of TIME magazine, and has walked in shows at New York Fashion Week. In 2017, she became a CoverGirl spokesperson at age 69. Last year, she became the oldest woman to ever be featured on a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Maye was married to Errol Musk until 1979, and she described the relationship as abusive in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. After they divorced, Maye Musk moved to Canada along with her three children, where she built a business as a dietitian. Errol made headlines in 2018 when it was revealed that he had a child with his then-30-year-old former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, whom he's known since she was 4 years old. In 2022, the elder Musk revealed that he'd had a second child with Bezuidenhout.

Kimbal Musk is Elon Musk's younger brother. Chris Saucedo/Getty Images fpr SXSW Kimbal Musk is Elon Musk's younger brother. He's a restaurateur and philanthropist. Kimbal is the cofounder of three food-related companies: The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a nonprofit called Big Green, and Square Roots, an urban-farming company. Kimbal moved from South Africa to Canada along with Elon as a teenager, eventually founding Zip2 with Elon and selling it for about $300 million in 1999. He was an investor in PayPal and currently sits on the board of Tesla and SpaceX. After making millions, Kimbal enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York, and after breaking his neck in a tubing accident in 2010, decided to devote his career to food, according to The New York Times. In April, Kimbal announced he planned to open a restaurant in Austin, Texas the following year. "Austin is like a second home to me since @Tesla and @ElonMusk moved there a few years ago," Kimbal said on Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X. In July, Kimbal's farming startup Square Roots announced it was shuttering most of its locations and doing layoffs. Kimbal has been married twice, first to artist Jen Lewin, with whom he created The Kitchen Restaurant Group and Big Green. He married Christiana Wyly, the daughter of former billionaire Sam Wyly, in 2018 at an "intimate" wedding in Dallas. Kimbal has three children, according to his Instagram.

Elon Musk also has a younger sister, Tosca Musk. Gustavo Valiente/Europa Press via Getty Images Tosca Musk, Elon Musk's younger sister, runs a streaming service called Passionflix. Tosca Musk has been producing movies since 2001, and has made more than 50 to date, according to her IMDb page. She is the cofounder and CEO of Passionflix, a streaming service for movies that have been adapted from romance novels. Tosca founded the company in 2016 and has raised over $12 million from investors that include Kimbal. Last year, The New York Times profiled Tosca's streaming company, which has been described as a "sexy Hallmark Channel." The service is currently available in about 150 countries and costs about $6 per month. The content is organized based on a "barometer of naughtiness," indicated by a series of flame emojis that rank a movie from one to five — from "Oh So Vanilla" to "NSFW" or "Toe Curling Yumminess." "Most of the time people look down at romance — there is apparently something radical in having female desire as a main theme — and they don't think that romance is intellectual enough," Tosca Musk told the Times. "I think that is wrong. Romance is about validating emotions. It's about removing shame from sexuality. It's about uplifting stories." Tosca is unmarried and has two children, twins named Isabeau and Grayson.

Elon Musk has two ex-wives Justine Musk (left) and Talulah Riley (right). BEN GABBE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images and Antony Jones/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse Musk has been married twice. He was first married to Justine Musk, then to Talulah Riley. Justine Musk is an author and Elon Musk's first wife. Justine Wilson met Elon Musk while they were attending Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. They got married in 2000, according to Justine Musk's essay in Marie Claire. Justine Musk wrote in Marie Claire that she was a "starter wife," and described her and Musk's relationship as unhealthy. The couple divorced in 2008. Talulah Riley is a British actress. Riley and Musk have been married twice. After Musk's divorce from Justine, the tech mogul began dating actress Talulah Riley. They got engaged six weeks later, Justine wrote in her Marie Claire essay. Riley and Musk married in 2010. Two years later, news of their divorce became public when Musk posted to Riley on social media: "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day." The couple remarried in 2013. Musk filed for — then withdrew — a second divorce the following year. In 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, which was finalized later that year. The two remained on good terms, however. "We still see each other all the time and take care of each other," she told People in 2016. In 2022, Riley appeared in some of Musk's private texts that were unveiled during Twitter's lawsuit against the billionaire. In the weeks leading up to Musk's $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, she called for him to fight "woke-ism" on the social media site. "Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? xx" Riley allegedly texted Musk on March 24. "America is going INSANE." Riley announced she was engaged to Thomas Brodie-Sangster from "Love, Actually" in July and Musk congratulated her on X.

Musk has several children. Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images Musk has a sizeable brood of his own. Musk has nine children with three different women. Court documents obtained by Insider show Musk quietly had twins in 2021 with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis. Zilis is the director of operations and special projects for Neuralink, a brain chip computer startup Musk founded. Musk also has two children with Grimes, who he dated for several years starting in 2018. Their son was born on May 4, 2020. The couple named their son X Æ A-Xii, which is partially a reference to a CIA plane nicknamed "Archangel." Last year, Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, told Vanity Fair the pair had a second child via surrogate named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they call her Y. In addition, Musk has five more children, a set of twins and triplets, from his first marriage with Justine Musk. In 2002, he also fathered a son named Nevada with Justine, who died from SIDS when he was 10 weeks old.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for DIRECTV Lyndon Rive is the cofounder of SolarCity and Elon Musk's cousin. Lyndon Rive, along with his brother Peter, cofounded SolarCity in 2006. He served as the company's CEO until after the company was acquired by Tesla for $2.6 billion in 2016. He worked as the head of sales for Tesla's energy division until 2017. In 2022, Musk won a shareholder lawsuit over the SolarCity acquisition. A Tesla shareholder had accused the company of attempting to bail out his cousin's company and called it a conflict of interest. Prior to launching SolarCity, Lyndon founded a software company called Everdream with his brothers, Russ and Peter, in 1999. They sold it to Dell eight years later for $120 million. He founded his first company when he was 17 years old, according to a profile on the entrepreneur in Climate One. Lyndon is also on the US National Underwater Hockey Team, according to Forbes.

Peter Rive is also a SolarCity cofounder and a cousin of Musk's. Mark Von Holden/AP Images for SolarCity Peter Rive is also a SolarCity cofounder and a cousin of Musk's. Peter Rive, SolarCity's cofounder and CTO, left Tesla eight months after it acquired SolarCity. In February 2019, both Lyndon and Peter Rive joined Zola Electric, a startup focused on bringing clean, affordable energy to Africa. Peter is also a board member at several companies, including Solarcycle, a solar panel recycling company, and Bellwether Coffee, according to Pitchbook.

Russ Rive is the founder of an art and technical production company called SuperUber. He's also a cousin of Musk's. Brandon Williams/Getty Images Russ Rive is the founder of an art and technical production company called SuperUber. He's also a cousin of Musk's. Russ Rive cofounded software company called Everdream with his brothers, Lyndon and Peter. He cofounded the production company SuperUber in 2003. It counts Tesla and SpaceX among its clients. More recently, Russ cofounded SuperViz, a metaverse company, in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.