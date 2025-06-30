Elon Musk is the world’s richest person. Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

Tech mogul Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of $367 billion.

His estimated fortune peaked at around $439 billion in December 2024 as Tesla shares soared.

Musk often trades places with businesspeople like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg for the title of world’s richest person.

Elon Musk has a net worth of around $367 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

His net worth, which is closely tied to Tesla’s share price, received a huge boost following the news that Donald Trump had won reelection in November, as Tesla shares soared to an all-time high in December.

But the tech mogul’s wealth comes from a number of sources and it isn’t stable. Musk is currently the world’s richest person and other billionaires are close on his heels, too: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is around $109 billion below Musk, while Jeff Bezos is $14 billion behind Zuckerberg.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, moved to Canada and dropped out of a Ph.D. at Stanford, became a millionaire before he hit 30. Musk started Zip2, a website that provided city travel guides to newspapers, with his brother Kimbal Musk, and sold it to Compaq for more than $300 million in 1999. Musk, then aged 27, is believed to have got $22 million from the deal.

He went on to cofound online bank X.com in 1999. It soon merged with Peter Thiel’s Confinity to become PayPal, and the company was bought for $1.5 billion by eBay in 2002. Despite having been ousted as CEO, Musk walked away with around $165 million.

Musk cofounded space-exploration company SpaceX in 2002. In 2004, he became an investor in and the chairman of EV company Tesla.

During the financial crisis in 2008, he saved Tesla from bankruptcy with a $40 million investment and a $40 million loan. That same year, he was named Tesla’s CEO.

Musk said 2008 was “the worst year of my life.” Alongside problems in his personal life, Tesla kept losing money and SpaceX was having trouble launching the first version of its Falcon rocket. By 2009, Musk was living off personal loans.

Tesla went public in 2010, though, and Musk’s estimated net worth steadily climbed. In 2012, he debuted on Forbes’ Billionaires List with an estimated wealth of $2 billion.

In 2016, Musk set up the tunnel-digging business, the Boring Company.

The next year, he founded the neurotechnology startup Neuralink.

Musk’s net worth began a rapid ascent at the start of the pandemic as Tesla stock prices soared. Musk started 2020 with an estimated net worth of just under $30 billion and was worth around $170 billion just a year later – a more than five-fold increase in just a year. His estimated fortune peaked at around $340 billion in November 2021.