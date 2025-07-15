“I agree with much of what the administration does, but we have differences of opinion,” Elon Musk said of his time with the Trump administration. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk recently announced that there will be a Tesla shareholder vote on investing in xAI.

Musk’s AI focus further blurs the lines between his companies as he looks to integrate AI across his business empire.

AI development is pricey, and xAI is racing to rival tech giants like OpenAI and Google.

AI has increasingly become the connective tissue of Musk Inc.

In the last week, Elon Musk has shed light on two potential efforts to channel funding into his AI company, xAI, through his broader business empire.

Over the weekend, Musk said Tesla shareholders would vote on a potential investment in xAI, after responding to a Wall Street Journal report that SpaceX is looking into investing $2 billion into the AI venture. Earlier in the week, the billionaire also announced that xAI’s chatbot Grok would be integrated into Tesla “next week at the latest.”

It’s no surprise that Musk is leaning into AI — the CEO has spoken about the idea in many of Tesla’s earnings calls over the last year. What sets his approach apart, analysts say, is the way he’s blending the boundaries between his companies.

“What’s different from most other companies is the relationship and interplay between his private companies and a public company (Tesla),” Garrett Nelson, senior VP and equity analyst at CFRA Research, told Business Insider. “Most other companies are doing everything under one corporate umbrella.”

These aren’t the first examples of Musk blurring the lines between his companies, but they’re the latest indication that Musk Inc., the constellation of companies under his leadership, is becoming increasingly centered on AI.

Musk has long pushed for Tesla’s focus on AI and robotics by prioritizing projects like autonomous driving, humanoid robots, and building out its Dojo supercomputer, his ambitious bid to rival Nvidia.

In a 2024 earnings call, the Tesla CEO said, “We should be thought of as an AI robotics company,” and those who think of Tesla merely as an auto company are holding “the wrong framework.”

With the recent launch of Tesla’s robotaxi service in Austin, that push is appearing more prominent, especially as Tesla’s auto business, in contrast, grapples with a loss in sales momentum.