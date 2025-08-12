Tesla’s foray into the restaurant business is starting to mirror its vehicle selection.

Less than three weeks after opening, the charging station/restaurant has drastically scaled back its menu, removing several offerings. As of Aug. 5, reports Eater, there were just five sandwiches left on the menu, the same number of vehicles the company sells.

The number of sides has been similarly reduced to two, along with two flavors of pie, all of which are available to order from Tesla’s in-car infotainment system.

Gone are the market salad, the club sandwich, biscuits and red gravy, and hash-brown bites. Want a veggie burger? Nope. That’s history, too. And items that were formerly listed as “all-day breakfast” are now only served in the morning.

Epic Bacon, a bag of maple-glazed breakfast meat dusted with black pepper, is off the menu. So, too, are some fountain-drink options, like the Shirley Temple and Creamsicle.

What you can get now is a Tesla burger, hot dog, grilled cheese, tuna melt or a fried chicken sandwich. Also fries.

Tesla Diner chef Eric Greenspan told Eater the menu was scaled down because of “unprecedented demand” and it would be “forever evolving.”

Also evolving? The hours. Initially promoted as a 24/7 establishment, the Tesla Diner now operates from 6:00 a.m. until midnight, unless you’re charging or ordering from you Tesla. And there have been reports that non-Tesla owners were not allowed to charge their vehicles at the diner site.

Elon Musk has envisioned the Tesla Diner as something that could expand nationwide.

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” Musk wrote on social media.