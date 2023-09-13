Elon Musk. | Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Walter Isaacson’s new biography of Elon Musk, published Monday, delivers as promised — a comprehensive, deeply reported chronicle of the world-shaping tech mogul’s life, a twin to the author’s similarly thick 2011 biography of Steve Jobs.

Details ranging from the personally salacious to the geopolitically volatile have already made the rounds — the rare example of a major book publication causing a news cycle in its own right.

For Digital Future Daily’s purposes, however, we thought it might be worth looking past the no-brainer headlines — what does this book, the most up-close-and-personal examination of Musk’s world and interior life to date, say to us about how he sees the future, and the technologies with which he’s attempting to shape it?

Even more than the average tech CEO, Musk has wrapped himself in big ideas about the future. His public image, at least until the past year, was defined by his unapologetic fixation on getting humans off this planet, fixing the climate with better batteries, finding ways to merge the human mind with computers, and avoiding AI extinction. He regales reporters with lists of his favorite sci-fi novels and aspirations for an interplanetary society.

What Isaacson’s biography reveals through its personalized lens on Musk’s work with Tesla, SpaceX, OpenAI, and more is not only what Musk wants, but how and why he plans to do it. The portrait that emerges is one that resembles a hard-charging, frequently alienating Gilded Age-style captain of industry, with a particular fixation on AI that ties everything together, from his vision for a driverless planet to his personal relationships with figures like Larry Page and Sam Altman.

In Musk’s world — according to Isaacson — AI is everything, fueling his desire to get off-planet, his concern about declining population growth, and even his obsession with humanoid robots. Let’s take a look at how it powers his worldview, company by company:

Tesla

Tesla isn’t just a car company. Isaacson makes repeated reference to the millions of hours of camera footage its vehicles record, providing not just fodder for their auto-steering systems but a wealth of information about human movement that might then be used to train, for example, the humanoid “Optimus” robot the company showed off last September. With millions of similar robots, “This means a future of abundance, a future where there is no poverty,” he told the audience, “a fundamental transformation of civilization.”

This is largely inspired by his messianic stated concern for humanity, as Isaacson reports from a conversation between Musk and one engineer who suggested the robots would help with a declining population. “Yes, but people should still have kids,” Musk replied. “We want human consciousness to survive.”

SpaceX

Musk was still a relatively untested 30-year-old entrepreneur when he set out on his lofty mission to “make mankind a multiplanetary civilization,” as PayPal alum Mark Woolway recalled to Isaacson. The author depicts in a familiar manner Musk’s obsession with spacefaring and colonizing Mars as an extension of his childhood obsession with science fiction, the improbable result of a fantasy-obsessed kid growing up and making the actual money to live it out.

Demis Hassabis, the founder of DeepMind, describes to Isaacson how he inspired in Musk another reason to reach the stars: Fear of a malicious AI. As Musk was explaining his motivation for a Mars mission to Hassabis, the latter added the worrying possibility that “Machines could become superintelligent and surpass us mere mortals, perhaps even decide to dispose of us,” as Isaacson paraphrases.

After Musk “paused silently for almost a minute” in response, he decided to invest $5 million in DeepMind simply as “a way to monitor what it was doing.”

Neuralink

Neuralink’s connection to Musk’s AI obsession is, in a way, very literal. His brain-computer interface startup flips the equation, connecting biological human intelligence to an “artificial” frame embedded in our very skull ( now with FDA approval ).

Isaacson paints Neuralink as part of a pattern in which Musk pairs obvious commercial uses for a technology with the loftier, civilizational goals behind them. For Neuralink, that’s its theoretical use helping the neurologically impaired interact with computers, and then in Musk’s words: “in a few decades we will get to our ultimate goal of protecting us against evil AI by tightly coupling the human world to our digital machinery.”

OpenAI/X.AI

And, oh yeah — Musk is one of the founders of OpenAI, about whom you might have read a bit in these pages. Isaacson recounts the famous split between Musk and Larry Page, whose belief that AI might “simply be the next stage of evolution” deeply offended and inspired fear in Musk. His collaboration with Sam Altman (and fellow funders Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel) to start OpenAI was meant to counter Google as “something like a Linux version of AI that was not controlled by any one person or corporation,” Musk said, before his own high-profile acrimonious split with Altman .

Which leads us to X.AI, Musk’s own recently-announced AI company and in many ways the culmination of his various life’s works. We’ve covered the political motivations behind the effort , as Musk has joined a chorus of conservative voices who claim OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other popular tools are too liberal.

But it’s also a remarkably efficient roll-up of his existing businesses and their vast troves of data. As fuel for his AI rocketship are the more than a trillion tweets he acquired in purchasing Twitter, something he says “was a side benefit” that he “realized only after the purchase.” Then there’s the 160 billion frames of video per day recorded by Tesla. Isaacson describes an almost manic Musk explaining his grand unified theory of tech and human advancement, with humanity threatened by AI’s blistering advances and declining birthrates. X.AI, with all his resources behind it, will “guarantee that human consciousness endured,” by building an artificial general intelligence that would “want to preserve humanity because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

Isaacson’s book is like a decoder ring, tying the mercurial Musk’s various obsessions into a coherent worldview with a startlingly concrete goal at its center.

As a fellow Twitter addict who has his hands full simply putting this newsletter out, I wish him the best of luck.

As a week of heavy AI business in Washington plows forward, one polling firm finds that voters are largely pessimistic and wary of the technology and its influence.

Polling released today by the left-of-center firm Data For Progress shows that 60 percent of voters believe AI will take away American jobs, that a plurality of voters trust neither major political party to regulate it, and that voters across the spectrum support the creation of a federal agency to do so, as the firm showed in a series of charts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One thing respondents in both major parties agreed on: they don’t trust the government’s ability to rein in AI, with 30 percent of Democrats and 39 percent of Republicans saying they trust “neither party” to regulate the technology. The poll surveyed just under 1,200 voters via web panel, on September 8 and 9 last week.

A leading tech nonprofit and think tank has issued a “Global Declaration On Free and Open AI” amid this week’s various AI summits on the Hill.

The statement from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), signed by more than a dozen groups, is notable in flipping the traditional definition of “transparency” in AI on its head. Rather than explicitly advocate for the “open” model of AI development over “closed” models, ITIF makes a pro-business argument that both philosophies can help promote democratic values around the world — provided governments don’t get in the way.

“Transparency requires governments to avoid manipulating AI models, such as by prohibiting responses to certain legitimate topics, requiring models to produce certain responses, or intentionally introducing bias into datasets used to train AI models,” they write. “Transparency promotes both accountability and trust and is important to prevent governments from distorting AI-enabled speech and information.”

The statement urges nations to commit to principles of free expression and the free flow of information, among other tenets of “free and open AI.”





