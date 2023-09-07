Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis’ twins have unexpectedly normal names.

Biographer Walter Isaacson revealed their names, Strider and Azure, in a Time cover story.

Musk’s children with Grimes have markedly different names — particularly their son, X Æ A-Xii.

Some of Elon Musk’s children may have unconventional names, but his twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis have surprisingly regular ones.

Musk biographer Walter Isaacson revealed the twins’ names in a cover story for Time magazine published on Wednesday. The story was adapted from Isaacson’s upcoming biography on the billionaire.

Isaacson interviewed Musk in March at Zilis’ house in Austin, per his account in the Time story. The author met Musk and Zilis, who were carrying the twins — Strider and Azure — in their laps. Isaacson’s piece in Time and his X post included photographs of the then 16-month-old babies.

The names of Zilis’ twins are relatively simple when compared to what Musk and the musician Grimes named their two kids.

Musk named their son X Æ A-Xii Musk — pronounced “X A.I. Archangel” — and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes later said in a post on X in March that they’ve now changed their daughter’s name to “Y” or “Why?”.

The serial entrepreneur may be a busy man, but he’s found the time to have nine children with three partners. Besides his four children with Zilis and Grimes, Musk shares five children with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

Last year, Insider first revealed that Musk quietly had twins with Zilis in November 2021. A day after Insider’s report came out, Musk wrote in a post on X that he was “doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” read the X post published on July 7.

Representatives for Musk and Zilis did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.