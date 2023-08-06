



In 1958, Elvis Presley was becoming the biggest pop star in the world and was already carving out a second starring role on the big screen. Following Love Me Tender, Loving You and Jailhouse Rock, he was becoming hot property in Hollywood but his pending military service meant he could only make one more film, for which he was given a short military deferment. Danny Fisher in King Creole would remain the King’s favourite role throughout his life, and it was a teaser of where his career might have gone if he’d been given the chance. As so often, he had two leading ladies to choose from. One. Dolores Hart, would famously soon quit Hollywood to become a nun. The other was riding high on an Oscar nomination and would later find fame in The Addams family.

At the time, Elvis was dating Hollywood starlet Anita Wood , although that hadn’t stopped him pursuing and wooing Love Me Tender star Debra Paget in 1956. He was so obsessed with her that even a certain Priscilla Beaulieu (later Presley) reputedly modelled her own image on the actress. The fantastically overblown trailer describes Elvis and his two leading ladies in stirring fashion: “Now he crowns his meteoric rise to fame with a fiery burst of dramatic power as hard-loving, hard-living Danny Fisher, who sang his way up from the gutters of lusty, brawling New Orleans. “There were to be many women in Danny’s life, but only two who really count: Nelly, who knew too little about love, Ronnie, who knew too much.”

Hart played Nellie and she had given Elvis his first on-screen kiss in Loving You. Although he had coltishly pursued her offscreen, they had become friends instead and bonded over their shared faith. Jones was rather more worldly and riding high on the success of 1957’s The Bachelor Party, which had earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination. However, her unwillingness to kiss Elvis on set had nothing to do with her career or any personal feelings about her handsome leading man.

The final scenes of the movie scenes were filmed at Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans. Unfortunately, at the time, Jones had come down with a temperature of 103 and later said: “It was good that I was supposed to be dying in the film because I felt like I was and I think I looked like it, too.” She tried to persuade Elvis not to kiss her, for his own sake, but his reply was fantastic and also a perfect example of his quick wit and charm.

Jones described their conversation: “(I told him) ‘Isn’t there some way you can get around kissing me because I’m so germy that I’m gonna kill you.’ “He said, ‘That’s all right; maybe it’ll get me out of the army,’ and he necked away like crazy. He went off to the army and I took to my bed for two weeks.” Jones’s poor health didn’t just affect her on the set of Kid Creole. It had already cost her another Oscar-winning role and would cut her life short in 1983.

