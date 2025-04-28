ELVIS imaging tech heads to space to advance life detection



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025













A cutting-edge holographic imaging device named ELVIS is now aboard the International Space Station, poised to transform the study of life in space. Officially known as the Extant Life Volumetric Imaging System, ELVIS is designed to deliver advanced three-dimensional views of microorganisms and cells, providing critical insights into how life endures in the harsh conditions beyond Earth.





Developed through a collaboration between Portland State University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the ELVIS system leverages volumetric imaging to analyze biological structures in unprecedented detail. Unlike conventional flat-field microscopes, ELVIS captures cellular structure and environmental interactions in full 3D, a key advantage when studying how life responds to microgravity and other extreme conditions.





ELVIS is part of the 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the ISS, launched via SpaceX and sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. Jay Nadeau, physics professor at PSU and principal investigator, highlighted ELVIS’s dual purpose: to aid future space exploration missions and to contribute to terrestrial biomedical research. “We are thrilled to leverage the ISS National Lab to prepare ELVIS for its future roles in space exploration missions,” Nadeau said. She added, “The successful operation of ELVIS in the demanding conditions of space not only paves the way for its use in off-Earth environments but also holds implications for enhancing biomedical and microbiological research on our planet.”





The experiment will focus on two resilient Earth organisms: Euglena gracilis, a microalga known for its adaptability, and Colwellia psychrerythraea, a bacterium that thrives in cold marine environments. Scientists will monitor how these life forms behave and evolve in space, potentially shedding light on the kinds of life that might survive in icy extraterrestrial oceans, such as those suspected beneath the surfaces of Europa or Enceladus.





Built to function with minimal human oversight, ELVIS features robust, automated components that allow continuous data collection without requiring constant astronaut intervention. As the mission unfolds, the research team anticipates groundbreaking results that could redefine our understanding of life’s resilience and adaptability in the cosmos.





