Elvis was called “Crazy” in private by his Memphis Mafia, presumably for his boyish nature, often being compared to Peter Pan by the Smith family.

Danny went on to speak of the famous Elvis sandwich, but clarified: “Elvis did not eat bacon actually on the peanut butter and banana sandwich. It was just the peanut butter and banana.” He added: “Elvis did not like to eat or smell fish.”

It’s true, The King couldn’t stand seafood and actually banned it from Graceland regardless of the tastes of his extended family members who lived with him in the mansion.

Danny also confirmed a rumour about Elvis’ swimming pool by the Meditation Garden where he is now buried along with his daughter Lisa Marie.

