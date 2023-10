The plaintiffs of the EthereumMax (EMAX) investor class-action lawsuit have been given a final chance to amend their claims against the celebrities they accuse of promoting the now-defunct cryptocurrency.

In an Oct. 3 court order, United States district court Judge Michael Fitzgerald said he’s giving the EMAX investors a third and final chance to submit an amended complaint.

An excerpt of Fitzgerald’s order explaining the motions that were before the court.Source: CourtListener

