A FITNESS influencer has revealed that she used to be ashamed of her thighs but has now come to embrace them.

In fact, she’s even training to get them bigger than they already are.

2 Zoe, a fitness influencer, shared she used to be embarrassed of her ‘thunder thighs’ Credit: TikTok @strongasamother91

Zoe (@strongasamother91) shared the video with her TikTok followers.

The mom-of-three explained that before she kick-started her fitness journey she struggled with her body image.

“I used to be so embarrassed of my ‘thunder thighs’,” she said, standing in front of a mirror in a t-shirt and shorts.

Zoe explained she’s since changed her perspective, kicking back her heels to show off her muscles.

“Now I’m proud of my 25-inch thighs and work on growing those babies bigger,” she said.

She added that she was glad to have come so far on her wellness journey.

“Embracing all parts of me,” she said, adding the hashtags #musclemommy.

People took to the comments to thank her for inspiring them.

“You look great. I have lost 45 lbs and for some reason lately feel more discouraged than when I started,” said one follower.

“Thank you for normalizing healthy,” they added.

“Same girl, thigh gaps are overrated,” said another commenter.

“Thank you mama,” joked a third.