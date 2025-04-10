President Donald Trump is anxious for Congress to get a 2025 spending bill passed and onto his desk for signature, but GOP lawmakers have different ideas on what a spending bill should include. There are conflicting ideas among House Republicans, and GOP senators don’t necessarily see eye to eye with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana).

In an article published on Wednesday night, April 9, Axios’ Andrew Solender describes budget-related tensions between Johnson and other Republicans in Congress.

“The House fell into uncertain territory Wednesday evening after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) pulled a scheduled vote on a key budget measure in the face of intractable right-wing opposition,” Solender reports. “Why it matters: It is not clear what Johnson’s next steps are, with the speaker conceding to reporters that a Thursday vote is not assured….. The vote was nixed after dozens of conservative fiscal hawks refused to back the Senate version of the budget blueprint that requires far fewer spending cuts than the version the House passed in February.”

Johnson, Solender notes, “is now being pulled into negotiations with his right flank as he tries to find a way out of his bind.”

According to Solender, the “withdrawn vote” set off a “round of internal GOP finger-pointing.”

Interviewed on condition of anonymity, a House Republican told Axios, “The speaker, sadly, hasn’t communicated with any of us what’s happening. I don’t know why they’re pulling out, and that hasn’t been communicated to the rest of the conference.”

The Axios source continued, “It’s incredibly sad, disappointing and embarrassing that once again, we’ve pulled another piece of legislation off the floor — and it just shows how ineffective the speaker is at his job.”

Read the full Axios article at this link.