A WALMART shopper has shared the embarrassing interaction she had with a fellow customer.

The TikToker explained that she suffered a cringe-worthy wardrobe malfunction while grocery shopping.

In her video, Nicole (@nicole.victorious1) explained: “I have officially had the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

Sitting in her car, she held up an item of clothing with a large hole in it.

Nicole jokingly put her face through the tear to show her audience the size of the hole.

She revealed that she decided to just wear her Spanx with no underwear that day.

“Of course, it was the one day I went commando,” she joked.

Nicole joked that they were her favorite pair of shapewear because they flatter her bum.

She explained: “I’ve got 50 pairs of Spanx but those are my favorite because they don’t constrict me.

“They go over my big butt but most of my butt is out, I’m not trying to hold in my butt so it doesn’t matter.”

After attending church, Nicole stopped by her local Walmart to pick up some groceries.

She told viewers: “Apparently, sometime after church my skirt busted open.

“I’m just walking around Walmart and this old lady comes up to me and said: ‘Ma’am I think your skirt has burst open.'”

To make matters worse, Nicole felt her rear area to check if her skirt had indeed ripped open.

She told her audience that she felt her bare bum with her hand.

Nicole then realized that she had been walking the aisles of the store giving other shoppers an eyeful.

“Well if that’s the fact then why didn’t she say: ‘Hey ma’am, your skirt is definitely burst open,'” she pointed out.

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the awkward incident.

“You were in Walmart, that’s normal dress attire,” joked one of Nicole’s followers.

Another viewer shared: “OMG, I bet you felt how I did when I walked into a men’s restroom at Burger King.”

“I can’t with you sometimes,” commented a third person.