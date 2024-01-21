Flooding across the Northern Territory has cut off critical road and rail access, prompting a major supermarket to introduce purchase limits on items such as meat and dairy.

A severe weather warning is in place for heavy rainfall in the Gregory district, as well as parts of the Carpentaria, Barkly and Tanami districts.

An emergency warning has been issued for the remote community of Kalkarindji, about 780 kilometres south of Darwin, as flood levels continue to rise in the Upper Victoria River.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid floodwaters as heavy rainfall continued across the catchment.

Chief Minister Eva Lawler said an emergency declaration had also been issued for remote communities in the Victoria-Daly region, including Pigeon Hole, Dagaragu, Yarralin and Timber Creek.

The Victoria River has seen flooding across the weekend.(Supplied: Victoria River Roadhouse)

Rebecca Patrick, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the heavy rainfall was coming from a slow-moving tropical low across the Gregory and Tanami districts.

“The good news is that a low-pressure system is moving westwards into Western Australia,” Ms Patrick said.

“We’ll take that bull’s-eye of that heavy rainfall away from the territory over the next 24 hours.”

Flooding near the Victoria River Roadhouse late last week.(Supplied: Victoria River Roadhouse)

However, Ms Patrick said a trough was still moving across the NT through the Barkly district, which would likely cause further showers and thunderstorms.

Closed stretches of the Stuart Highway reopened to four-wheel-drives and heavy vehicles on Sunday afternoon, Ms Lawler said on Facebook.

“Smaller vehicles are not permitted to travel between Renner Springs and Threeways Roadhouse due to water over road in various locations. Please drive with caution and follow all traffic directions,” she said.

Across the weekend the Stuart Highway had been closed between Mataranka and Tennant Creek.

The Adelaide-Darwin rail line was closed between Katherine and Tennant Creek.

Rail freight company Aurizon said localised flooding in the Carpentaria and Barkly regions had damaged the Adelaide-Darwin railway, about 50 kilometres north of Tennant Creek.

Flooding has occurred across the railway line north of Tennant Creek.(Supplied)

“Initial inspections indicate damage to several areas of track with the worst approximately 500 metres long caused by rising flood waters with significant rain expected to fall throughout the next few days,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“Aurizon crews will undertake a detailed assessment as soon as they can safely access the track section.”

The company said it would operate a rail shuttle between Adelaide and its Alice Springs terminal, to allow the transfer of freight onto trucks to be delivered north as soon as the Stuart Highway is reopened.

Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths said they were working hard to replenish shelves in affected areas, as fresh produce shelves in locations including Darwin were bare on Sunday.

“There are some current challenges getting supplies into the Darwin area,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“While essential supplies remain available, as soon as the local authorities advise that the roads have been reopened, we will recommence deliveries to our stores.”

Empty shelves at Nightcliff Woolworths on Sunday.(ABC News: Natasha MacFarlane)

A Woolworth spokesperson said customers would “find that stores have reduced availability of stock, particularly fruit and veg”.

“Product limits have now been introduced in all Woolworths supermarkets across the Northern Territory except our Alice Springs store,” the spokesperson said.

“This includes a range of products across meat, dairy, canned vegetables, rice, pasta and other long life goods.

“We ask customers to check in store for the latest updates on product limits that remain in place, and be mindful of others to help everyone access these essential products.”

Kalkarindji hit by flooding, power issues

In Kalkarindji, residents on Sunday were going without mobile phone coverage after the town’s power supply was cut off

“Road access to the community is cut and we’re working to arrange a chopper to fly to the site so we can restore services,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

Power and Water Corporation’s website said it had disconnected energy and water supply to nearby Pigeon Hole for safety reasons.

Kalkarindji’s Karungkarni Art and Culture Centre had been moving dozens of precious artworks to higher ground to avoid flood waters for a second time in under a year.

Artists at Karungkarni Art in Kalkarindji.(Supplied: Penny Smith)

“It’s like a bad dream. You know it’s happening but it’s like you can’t believe it,” Penny Smith, the art centre’s manager, said.

“Living in a remote community like that, you are used to the highways being cut and then reopened often at this time of year.

“But to have gone through the big floods last year and then see everything almost repeat itself this year … its disbelief and hope that it’ll go away but with a little niggling doubt that maybe we’re in for worse things to come.”

The art centre was still recovering significant flooding last year, when floodwaters damaged the centre and destroyed its books documenting Gurindji culture, language and traditions.

Ms Smith was on holidays interstate when the flooding began and she has been relying on satellite coverage to communicate with the centre’s art workers and friends in Kalkarindji from afar.

“I’ve only spoken to a few people by text and my staff by by phone. They can only ‘hotspot’ a couple of times as they come into the art center, so it’s been difficult in terms of communication,” she said.