Services scrambled to the scene of the crash which took place in the early hours of this morning (September 17).

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service their Ellesmere crew attended the incident which occurred on Grange Road at 1.22am.

Thankfully, according to the service, no one was trapped in the vehicle and the vehicle was made safe at the scene.

A spokesperosn for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 01:22am on Sunday, September 17, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Rtc Services in Grange Road, Ellesmere.

“One fire appliance was mobilised from Ellesmere.

“The Road Traffic Collision involved one vehicle in collision with telegraph post. No persons were trapped. The vehicle made safe by fire crew using small gear.”