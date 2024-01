On January 1, at approximately 2am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a road traffic collision on the A483 between Sweeney and Llynclys, near Oswestry.

Two fire appliances from Oswestry and Tweedale were mobilised to the incident, which involved a single vehicle.

Police and ambulance services were also present at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that the stop message was received at 3.57am.