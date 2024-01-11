Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are reportedly laughing off rumors that their marriage is in jeopardy after a viral moment at the Golden Globes 2024.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

The Post has contacted reps for Krasinski and Blunt for comment.

Fans grew concerned for the “Oppenheimer” nominee and “The Office” alum after a video of them posing on the red carpet left them wondering if Krasinski really muttered, “I can’t wait to get divorced,” as it appeared he did.

Meanwhile, others thought he said, “I can’t wait to get indoors” since multiple celebs mentioned the chilly January Los Angeles temperature on Sunday night.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. REUTERS

Others thought Krasinski may have been over all of the photographers and told Blunt, “I can’t wait to get through this.”

Neither Krasinski nor Blunt have addressed the viral video. Blunt attended the Governors Awards in LA by herself yet smiled for photos with her “Oppenheimer” co-stars Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Blunt and Krasinski started dating in 2008 and married in 2010 at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy. They keep their relationship pretty private, and their daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, even further from the spotlight.

The pair seemed in good spirits on the carpet. FilmMagic

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 18th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards held at Barker Hangar on Jan. 10, 2013. Christopher Polk

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her,” Krasinski gushed about Blunt in a rare remark to Parade in December 2022.

“On a daily basis—but certainly career-wise—as a dad, she pushes my to be better every single day at everything I do. I look forward to the next day ‘cause I know it’ll be better than the one before.”

The Golden Globes produced lots of content for lip readers to analyze. Selena Gomez has since clarified she wasn’t gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and and Kylie Jenner in a behind-the-scenes moment with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, but instead about “two of my friends who hooked up.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards New York ceremony at Edison Ballroom on Feb. 17, 2019. Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East

“Not that that’s anyone business,” the Rare Beauty founder added before announcing yet another break from social media.

The “Wonka” star and his billionaire girlfriend also produced a viral moment of their own in what fans think was a sweet moment of exchanging “I love yous” during a commercial break.