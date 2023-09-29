Eminem has shared his amazement at one of Lil Wayne‘s latest lyrics, which has left the self-proclaimed Rap God kicking himself.

Slim Shady took to X on Thursday (September 28) to quote a Weezy line from his verse on YG and Tyga‘s “Brand New,” going so far as to say he wishes he came up with the bar himself.

“Bro Wayne just said ‘got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!’ FUCK why didn’t I think of that????” he wrote in his post.

Produced by Swish and Mike Crook, “Brand New” dropped on Wednesday (September 27) and was accompanied by a music video.

Bro Wayne just said “got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” FUCK why didn’t I think of that???? — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2023

The track appears on YG and Tyga’s new collaborative album Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist, which was released on Friday (September 29). In addition to Wayne, Busta Rhymes and Blxst also feature on the project.

The mutual respect between Lil Wayne and Eminem runs deep. Earlier this year, the Young Money legend admitted he was scared about working with Em when they first joined forces on 2010’s “Drop the World.”

“I was scared, actually, when I called Eminem for a song,” he told The New York Times in July. “That is a monster. He must have the same thing I have with words. Like, we can’t get them out of our heads.

“Every meaning, every aspect of them. Things that rhyme, we hear it. I already know the gift and the curse that he has. And I love to hear the way he puts it together.”

During a conversation on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio in 2020, Eminem and Lil Wayne revealed that because they’ve written so many songs, they both have to research their own lyrics.

“When we first start out, it’s a blank canvas,” Em said. “We start painting on that canvas until that shit’s full. But when you’ve made so many song about everything, it gets a little tricky. The trick is to do the next one and keeping it going, do the next one with a little twist.”

Wayne added: “If you look in my phone history, with Google history, and you press the letter L, it comes up ‘Lil Wayne Lyrics.’ I literally have to Google my own lyrics to make sure I didn’t say certain stuff before.”

Eminem replied: “Oh my God! I swear to God I do that too! I just did that shit last night. Man, that’s funny as hell. I been doing that for the past five years! You be like, ‘Oh, I knew I flipped this before.’

“It’s crazy because when you’re really into the craft you gotta come up with a new pocket, a new cadence, melodies. You can’t do the same flows, none of that.”