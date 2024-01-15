Detroit, MI –

Eminem and Big Sean know it’s been a long time coming for the Detroit Lions, and they were in the building to see the team’s historic playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The pair of Detroit rap legends pulled up to Ford Field on Sunday night (January 14) to cheer on the Lions as they squeaked out a 24-23 win against the Rams to give Detroit its first playoff victory since January 1992.

Slim Shady and Sean Don were photographed on the sideline pre-game in their Lions gear alongside fellow Detroit legends like former running back Barry Sanders and retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

“All these guys put MAJOR points on the board for Detroit .. Salute,” fellow Motor City native Royce Da 5’9” wrote on Instagram while reposting the photo.

DJ Premier chimed in in the comments section: “Amazing Pic.”

Find some of the photos below.

In the middle of the game, Slim Shady even pumped up the crowd by setting off a chant to his “Lose Yourself” anthem.

Eminem also did some promo for NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage of the game and revealed that his New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to see the Lions win the Super Bowl.

“My New Year’s Resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl. So what’s up?” he said.

related news Eminem Enjoys Family Time At NFL Game With His Daughter & Future Son-In-Law October 10, 2023

Another clip found him imploring former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who now plays for the Rams, to do his old team a favor.

“I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one?” he asked the QB.

Eminem should keep his schedule clear for next Sunday (January 22) when the Lions will host another home game at Ford Field against the winner of tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match-up.

Marshall Mathers has been a consistent face at Lions home games and has deep ties to the team. He was an honorary captain at the 2018 home opener for the coin toss and was a star on HBO’s Hard Knocks when he pulled up to the team’s practice in 2022.

“I said I’m here for whatever position,” the rap veteran told close collaborator Denaun Porter while standing on the sidelines. “I’m here. Any of ‘em. All of ’em.”

He continued: “I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me in, put me in. Any position, I’m good. Actually, any position, I’m great.”