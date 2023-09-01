Eminem has dropped a brand-new Kamikaze capsule featuring limited edition merchandise and brand-new artwork, in celebration of the 2018 album’s fifth anniversary.

In an email blast sent out on Thursday (August 31), it was revealed that Slim Shady had all sorts of branded clothing — including a hoodie, sweatpants, bomber jackets, and bags — available for a limited time, along with a limited edition die cut vinyl of the album.

Em even followed up that revelation with a tweet revealing some unique artwork celebrating the album. “Hah, yeah, I’m a fuckin’ kamikaze crashin’ into everything” [eyes emoji] collectables and autographs dropping – for first access http://shop.eminem.com #KAMIKAZE5,” he wrote in the tweet.

Check it out below:

“Hah, yeah, I’m a fuckin’ kamikaze crashin’ into everything” 👀 collectables and autographs dropping – for first access https://t.co/J3F45PQDLx#KAMIKAZE5pic.twitter.com/6AyLw5uTvC — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 30, 2023

Released in August 2018, Kamikaze was the first album Eminem released since Revival, which was panned by critics and fans alike. Unlike its predecessor, Kamikaze received rave reviews, with HipHopDX remarking that it was the “comeback” that Em had been looking for at the time.

“When you siphon the fuel from the Revival backlash, it’s obvious that Detroit bunker still hasn’t given Marshall much to rap about but that shouldn’t negate the reality that Eminem has returned with a very solid body of work after being longed counted out as a venerable threat,” read DX‘s review at the time.

The album drop itself — which came with no advanced warning, release, or announcement — turned Twitter into a madhouse, with features from Joyner Lucas and Royce Da 5’9″, and addressing topics such as the negative reactions to his last album Revival, the dissolution of D12 and his opinions on mumble rap.

The cover art itself paid homage to Beastie Boys’ seminal rap album, 1986’s License To Ill.

After it went to No. 1, Eminem slammed his critics by taking out a full-page print ad in The Hollywood Reporter, blasting various publications for criticizing his latest work — despite the fact Kamikaze went to No. 1 in 103 countries and sold over 434,000 total album equivalent units in its first week.

“NOT FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION!” the ad read in part. “Thanks for the support a**holes!”

Editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Belloni, shared the ad via Twitter that same day it dropped.

“Respect to @Eminem and his label for running this very funny ad in @THR magazine,” Belloni wrote. “Is this the print equivalent of a diss track?”