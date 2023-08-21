Recent TikTok videos have caused the Eminem is ‘dead’ rumors to resurface in 2023. It’s causing some to ask if the rapper is still alive and well. However, the death rumors stem from a viral trend on the platform.

Celebrity death hoaxes have become the bane of every internet user’s surfing experience. The false rumors have targeted nearly every big celebrity on the planet including Tom Cruise, Beyonce to Justin Bieber. Eminem‘s fans have also suffered atrocious death hoaxes about the rapper. Now a TikTok trend has caused Eminem is ‘dead’ rumors to resurface.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Eminem is ‘dead’ rumors resurface

The infamous Eminem is ‘dead’ rumors have resurfaced in 2023. As is the case with many celebrities’ death rumors, the one about the Detroit rapper has also surfaced on TikTok.

To set the record straight, the Mockingbird rapper is not dead in 2023. It is safe to say that if there was any news about the star’s well-being, it would first appear on major news outlets rather than TikTok.

However, the latest Eminem is ‘dead’ rumors have risen after a few videos by some TikTok users in the past day as well as in the latest months. This time around it’s a TikTok trend that has given rise to the latest batch of rumors.

TikTokers post POV videos about rapper’s’death’

If you have spent enough time scrolling through TikTok, you would know what the POV trend is. For the unversed, the POV aka Point of View trend sees users creating videos about hypothetical situations with the hashtag POV.

The videos make you think about how you’d feel if the situation mentioned in the clip came true. Hence its shifts your POV.

If you head to TikTok and search for Eminem’s ‘dead’ or ‘death’ you will come across a few videos saying “Eminem died last night” or “Eminem is dead.” Some clips show the graphic of glass breaking because of what appears to be gunshots.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The videos caused some users to panic and question Eminem’s well-being. Soon rumors began spreading. However, a few others who know about the POV trend tried extinguishing the flames of false rumors with their comments.

Several comments under an Enimem “died” POV TikTok video from July 2023 see fans worrying about the rapper. However, a few others explained the context.

“I was about to cry,” one fan said, and “Nah don’t scare me like that,” another one commented with crying emojis. “My heart dropped for a sec” a third person shared. However, another user said, “It’s a POV guys, it’s not real.”

Eminem is still alive and thriving in 2023

Although the 50-year-old rapper stays out of the news most days, he is doing well in 2023. His social media posts reveal that he has been working on expanding on music empire behind the scenes.

These days, he’s been using his Instagram to promote an artist signed by his Shady Records. The artist in question is the Filipino American rapper Ezekiel Miller. In his latest post, he also promoted his merch line. In July 2023, Eminem also performed with Ed Sheeran in his home city Detroit.