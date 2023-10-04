Eminem has lent his talents to the Call of Duty franchise once again by soundtracking the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer trailer.
On Tuesday (October 3), Activision Blizzard dropped the action-packed trailer, which is filled with heavy artillery, explosions, and various scenic locations.
Long-time Call of Duty fans will recognize many of the maps from 2009’s original Modern Warfare 2, which have been “modernized for fast-paced combat.”
In the background of the electrifying trailer is Em’s 2002 hit “‘Till I Collapse” featuring the late Nate Dogg, from fourth album, The Eminem Show.
Watch the trailer below:
The multiplayer trailer was released to prepare gaming fans for the Call of Duty: Next event, which takes place on Thursday (October 5). The event will showcase the premiere of live multiplayer gameplay, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect during the open beta.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hits shelves on November 10, and includes new gaming elements such as a 3v3v3 mode called Cutthroat and updated maps — along with familiar modes such as Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.
Eminem first partnered with the Call Of Duty franchise back in August 2013, when he released a new song called “Survival” to coincide with Call of Duty: Ghosts.
Fans who purchase the game were given access to a code that allowed them to download a special edition of his album The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which also dropped that year.
“The energy and intensity of “Survival” really matches Call of Duty: Ghosts,” Em said in a press release at the time. “I’m excited to continue to be a part of the franchise.”
A number of other rappers have also collaborated with Call of Duty over the years. Most recently, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage were added as in-game characters to Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II.