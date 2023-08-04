Eminem hasn’t forgotten about the comments Melle Mel made about him earlier this year, addressing them in a firestorm of deadly bars on Ez Mil‘s new track, “Realest.”

Due to be officially released on Friday (August 4), the track leaked a few hours early on Reddit — much to the delight of Slim Shady’s fanbase, as well as those wanting to hear what his new Shady/Aftermath/Interscope signee has cooked up.

“Hip Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?” Eminem spits. “My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five (Nope)/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.”

Continuing to stare down his critics, he adds: “And that is the only retort, is I’m not played in the clubs/ Muthafucka, put a cork in it/ Only reason they still play your shit in the clubs is because you still perform in ’em/ I am a guest in this house, but I turned this bitch into a mansion.”

Then turning his attention to Melle Mel, Em raps: “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/ There’s someone who really is furious/ Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/ Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”

UPDATE: Check out the full song below. “Allow me to introduce you to @ezekielmiller in the REALEST possible way!!!” Eminem said of the track on Instagram.

Eminem’s bars aimed at Melle Mel are in response to comments he made about the Detroit rapper back in March, claiming that his reverence in Hip Hop only existed because of his skin color.

“Obviously he’s a capable rapper,” Melle Mel told The Art of Dialogue. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!

“So now if Eminem was another n-gga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n-gga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

He continued: “And anybody could be as mad … They could feel how they wanna feel. If you don’t think that race plays a part in the equation of how great he is — I heard one of the dudes that’s down with him, Royce Da 6’9″ [mislabelling Royce Da 5’9″] or one of those – I heard he’s just as good as Eminem. Why he ain’t as big as Eminem? Because he’s Black! Ain’t none of that shit hard to figure out. Eminem gets a top spot because he’s white.”

In the same interview, Eminem caught another stray from Melle Mel while he was shading Kendrick Lamar.

“Nobody wants to rap like Kendrick Lamar. Nobody wants to rap like Eminem,” he said. “A lot of people wanted to rap, like ‘Pac and Biggie.”