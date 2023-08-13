Eminem‘s status as an elder statesman of Hip Hop cannot be denied, but his music is still being used by out-of-touch politicians trying to get “cool points” with Gen Z in an attempt to gain their votes.

And that was proven by GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, who tried to convince the crowd of his viability as a candidate during a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday (August 12) and that he was fit for the job of the highest office in the land.

Ramaswamy attempted to prove he was fit to be president by spitting a few bars from Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” the classic song from 8 Milethat won Slim Shady an Oscar.

Check out the performance below.

Pitiful performances from presidential hopefuls aside, Eminem still knows how to smoke the competition behind the mic, as he proved with his recent roasting of Hip Hop legend Melle Mel in his special guest appearance on an Ez Mil track.

Though officially released on August 4, the track leaked a few hours early on Reddit — much to the delight of Slim Shady’s fanbase, as well as those wanting to hear what his new Shady/Aftermath/Interscope signee has cooked up.

related news Naughty By Nature’s Treach Announces New Solo Album That He Wants Eminem To Hear First August 9, 2023

“Hip Hop has been good to me, huh/ But when they say that I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white, why would I be stunned?” Eminem spits. “My skin color’s still working against me/ ‘Cause second, I should be, to none/ Bein’ white being why they put me at five (Nope)/ That’s why they can’t put me at one.”

Continuing to stare down his critics, he adds: “And that is the only retort, is I’m not played in the clubs/ Muthafucka, put a cork in it/ Only reason they still play your shit in the clubs is because you still perform in ’em/ I am a guest in this house, but I turned this bitch into a mansion.”

Then turning his attention to Melle Mel, Em raps: “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/ There’s someone who really is furious/ Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/ Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.”

Melle Mel issued a response that received mixed reviews and has since apologized for the initial comments made on a podcast which prompted Eminem’s scathing reply.