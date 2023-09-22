Eminem‘s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, has adopted a whole new look just in time for her daughter Hailie’s upcoming wedding to her longtime boyfriend.

The US Sun snagged an exclusive look at Kim who rocked what the outlet called a “grunge” look with short blond hair and tattoos.

She also revealed that she would be attending Hailie’s upcoming wedding to Evan McClintock, and that Em would be walking his daughter down the aisle. What’s more, she said, she’s still regularly in touch with the Hip Hop hitmaker despite previously being the target of his rage in songs such as “Kim,” and that they see each other “not often, but often enough!”

Check out her new look below:

#EXCLUSIVE Eminem’s ex Kim grabs pizza with rarely-seen teenage son Parker in new pics as mom-of-four rocks grunge lookhttps://t.co/StxIUnKSJapic.twitter.com/TwZAFjahi7 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) September 22, 2023

Over the summer, Eminem became a father-in-law for the first time, as his daughter Alaina got married in the rapper’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The 30-year-old adopted daughter of the rapper, who he calls “Lainey,” married longtime boyfriend Matt Moller in June, and her younger sister Hailie Jade Scott Mathers was even in tow as a bridesmaid.

While Eminem wasn’t featured in any of the Instagram photos shared by Lainey, Kim Mathers later confirmed that Slim Shady did, indeed, walk his adopted daughter down the aisle.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Alaina wrote in a separate Instagram post. “In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours.”

related news Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gives Super Rare Interview Post “Revival” June 6, 2018

Eminem formally adopted Alaina in the early 2000s when her mother – the rapper’s ex-wife Kim’s twin sister Dawn – was battling drug addiction. She died of an overdose in 2016, and Kim took a moment to pay homage to her beloved sister in a heartfelt obituary.

“Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way,” Kim wrote in her obituary. “I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her.”

Em’s other daughter Hailie Jade got engaged in February to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, with Alaina shouting out her “sis” in a loving Instagram post in February.

“My sis is finally engaged,” she wrote. “There’s not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them. To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life — one that some may think was always easy — has me over the moon.”