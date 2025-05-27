Image: Emirates/ Ales Photography

Emirates Airline is experiencing a period of robust expansion and strategic partnerships, a drive keenly felt at the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai. In a conversation with Gulf Business editor, Neesha Salian, at the bustling Emirates stand, Adnan Kazim, the airline’s chief commercial officer, shed light on the airline’s multifaceted approach to growth, emphasising network expansion and enhanced customer experiences.

“ATM is a very important annual event for us,” Kazim stated, noting its unique ability to gather over 2,800 participants from across the globe, especially fostering engagement with destinations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Beyond showcasing cutting-edge products like the A350 aircraft and new seating innovations, Emirates’ strategic focus at ATM extended to crucial memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with various countries. Kazim explained, “These MOUs are critical because as we expand — approaching 250 destinations — we need to bring more focus to individual markets. The agreements help us plan and execute joint marketing activities, sales blitzes, and destination promotions in a more structured way.”

The airline’s commitment to the cruise sector also featured prominently at ATM. “Regarding cruises, that’s another important component for both us and Dubai,” Kazim affirmed, highlighting Dubai’s role as a winter cruise hub. Emirates aims to facilitate the end-to-end journey for cruise passengers, currently collaborating with over 78 cruise lines, a number Kazim says is “continuously scaling up”.

Meanwhile, Emirates has significantly broadened its airline partnerships, now boasting 164 agreements, including rail, helicopter, interline, and codeshare arrangements, providing seamless access to over 1,800 cities.

Collaborations with carriers like Kuwait Airways, Philippine Airlines, Air Seychelles, and Condor are instrumental in fortifying its global network and connectivity.

Discussing Emirates’ recent route launches to Vietnam, Cambodia, and China, Kazim explained the strategic importance of these Asian markets. “Asia continues to be a major growth driver for us,” he said. “China is picking up again, Vietnam’s economy is booming, and Cambodia is an untapped opportunity — particularly underserved from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.”

He noted that destinations such as Siem Reap and Da Nang are seeing increasing tourism demand, with Emirates extending operations from Bangkok to create convenient side-trip opportunities. Shenzhen, a burgeoning tech hub, aligns perfectly with Dubai’s focus on AI and future technologies. “It made perfect sense to strengthen that connection,” Kazim concluded.

Kazim also elaborated on Emirates’ substantial investment in its commercial strategy, including the ongoing retrofit programme and the successful launch of Premium Economy. He stated, “Innovation, service quality, and technology are pillars of our commercial strategy.” This is evident in AI-enabled services and enhanced customer touchpoints, even extending to an expanded retail footprint with 11 new stores. “We want to stay in front of the customer,” he added.

The introduction of Premium Economy in 2022 proved to be a “game-changer” post-Covid-19, addressing the surge in premium travel demand. “We’re offering nearly one million premium economy seats (annually) now, scaling to two million seats by the end of the year, and four million by next year,” Kazim revealed. He observed that “premium economy did not cannibalise business class. Instead, economy travellers are opting to upgrade, improving our yield and enhancing customer satisfaction. It provides many business-class features at more affordable prices. Today, Emirates is a market leader in this segment.”

Emirates: Strategic moves, big results

The carrier’s strong performance in 2024-25 underscores these strategic moves. The airline’s total passenger and cargo capacity grew 4 per cent to 60 billion ATKMs (available tonne klometres), nearing pre-pandemic levels. Emirates introduced new destinations like Bogotá and Madagascar; restarted flights to Phnom Penh, Lagos, Adelaide, and Edinburgh; and enhanced services to 21 other cities, serving 148 cities in 80 countries by March 31.

The first Airbus A350 aircraft joined the fleet this year, bringing added capacity for the airline to serve customer demand with its latest products.

Despite ongoing delays in new aircraft deliveries, Emirates expanded its retrofit programme to 219 aircraft with a $5bn investment, ensuring a modern cabin experience. The airline reported a record profit after tax of Dhs19.1bn ($5.2bn), marking its best-ever performance with a 14.9 per cent profit margin, driven by robust travel demand and network strength.

Emirates carried 53.7 million passengers, a 3 per cent increase, and maintained a passenger seat factor of 78.9 per cent. Investments continued in customer experiences, including Dhs63m in new and renovated lounges globally and the expansion of its Chauffeur-Drive Service to over 70 cities.

Emirates SkyCargo also delivered a strong performance, carrying 2.3 million tonnes of goods, a 7 per cent increase. The cargo division contributed 13 per cent to total revenue, reflecting its ability to meet demand with specialist logistics solutions, leveraging Emirates’ global network and Dubai’s world-class intermodal capabilities.

New initiatives included adding Copenhagen to its freighter network, an MoU with Astral Aviation for African reach, and launching Emirates Delivers in Saudi Arabia. The airline has 13 freighters on order, aiming for a fleet of 21 by December 2026.

Staying ahead of the rest

The comprehensive overview of Emirates’ strategic moves, robust financial performance, and dedicated customer experience enhancements paints a clear picture of an airline firmly on an upward trajectory. From expanding its global footprint with new routes and vital partnerships to investing heavily in its fleet and ground services, Emirates is not merely recovering but forging ahead stronger than ever.

Kazim’s clear enthusiasm for this path underscores the airline’s future-focused vision. As he put it, “We believe in staying ahead of the curve.” This commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, coupled with strategic market focus, positions Emirates to continue its remarkable growth story, promising even greater connectivity and elevated travel experiences for passengers worldwide.