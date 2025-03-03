Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Emirates will launch its daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen starting July 1, 2025.

According to a WAM report, this move aims to strengthen its presence across Asia.

In addition to flights to Shenzhen, Emirates will also introduce four weekly flights to Da Nang on June 2, and three weekly flights to Siem Reap starting June 3. Both cities will be connected via Bangkok.

The addition of Shenzhen, Da Nang, and Siem Reap positions Emirates as a leader with the largest and most diversified route network among non-Asian airlines in East Asia, offering 269 flights per week from Dubai to 24 destinations.

This expansion marks Emirates’ fourth gateway into mainland China, its third destination in Vietnam, and its second point in Cambodia.

Flights to Da Nang will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Optimised connections for passengers

The convenient flight schedules will offer travelers optimised connections and access to major European cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Milan, and Rome, as well as several US cities.

Flight Schedules

Da Nang

Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 1825hrs. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010hrs and arrive in Da Nang at 2150hrs. The return flight EK371 will depart from Da Nang at 2330hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 0110hrs the following day. The flight will then take off at 0340hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0650hrs. All times are local.

Siem Reap

Emirates’ three weekly services to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 0900hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 1825hrs. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 2010hrs and arrive in Siem Reap at 2130hrs. The return flight EK371 will depart from Siem Reap at 2350hrs and arrive in Bangkok at 0110hrs the following day. The flight will then take off at 0340hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0650hrs. All times are local.

Emirates’ flight to Siem Reap is timed to offer leisure travelers connectivity through multiple daily operations from France, the UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal, and Russia.