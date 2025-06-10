Image credit: Emirates/Website

Emirates has introduced a new complimentary coach service for Economy Class passengers flying to and from Clark International Airport (CRK), further expanding its services for Filipino travelers. Starting June 10, the new service will link Trinoma in Quezon City directly to Clark International Airport in Pampanga, offering a smoother and more accessible travel experience.

The dedicated coach service will operate for Emirates passengers holding valid Economy Class tickets issued by the airline (ticket numbers beginning with 176). Pick-up and drop-off points are located at the New Genesis P2P Bus Terminal in Trinoma (code: TRP) and at CRK.

Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance, and only confirmed bookings will be honored, an Emirates media report said.

To secure a seat on the coach, passengers booking through the Emirates website must select Trinoma (TRP) as their departure or arrival point. Those purchasing tickets via Emirates offices or travel agents should ensure that the bus service is added to the ticket before it is issued. The service is not available to passengers without a valid Emirates-issued ticket or a prior booking.

This initiative aims to provide a more comfortable and seamless journey for passengers, particularly those residing in Metro Manila and nearby regions. It reflects Emirates’ ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and convenience for Filipino travelers.

New Southeast Asia routes via Bangkok

In parallel with its Philippines service expansion, Emirates has also announced the launch of two new routes in Southeast Asia: Da Nang, Vietnam, and Siem Reap, Cambodia. Both routes operate via Bangkok, extending the airline’s East Asia network to 23 destinations.

Inaugural flights were held on June 2 for Da Nang and June 3 for Siem Reap, marked by traditional water cannon salutes and ceremonial welcomes from local officials. Operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, the new flights offer Emirates’ signature inflight experience along with efficient connections to Dubai and beyond.

“Launching two new routes via Bangkok marks a significant milestone in strengthening Emirates’ presence in Southeast Asia,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management. “Travelers can now enjoy seamless connectivity to three dynamic destinations—Dubai, Bangkok, and either Da Nang or Siem Reap—with a single ticket.”