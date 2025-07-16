Image: Emirates

Emirates secured the top spot in YouGov’s Most Recommended Global Brands 2025 rankings, becoming the only airline to feature in the global top 10 list.

The airline scored 88.4 per cent in recommendation rates, based on over one million customer surveys conducted across 28 markets between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The rankings, powered by YouGov BrandIndex, measure the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to others.

Emirates outperformed all other brands globally, reinforcing the reach and resonance of its “Fly Better” brand promise.

“This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we’ve built with passengers all over the world,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline. “We will continue to evolve our already exceptional experience and set new benchmarks in travel.”

Emirates: Key highlights this year

This year, Emirates expanded its network, introduced the A350 to 10 destinations, launched nine reimagined retail stores, and became the world’s first Autism Certified Airline.

By year-end, Emirates plans to serve over 70 cities with next-generation cabin interiors across its Boeing 777, A380, and A350 fleet, and offer more than two million Premium Economy seats.

The airline previously topped YouGov’s UAE Recommend 2024 rankings and was named the most satisfying airline among US travellers in YouGov’s US airlines report.

YouGov, a global analytics firm, bases its rankings on aggregated and weighted scores that reflect actual brand perception and loyalty across diverse demographics.

