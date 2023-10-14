FROM getting her big break presenting on MTV in 2002 to guest-hosting shows including This Morning and Loose Women, Emma Willis has been gracing our screens for years.

But while the blue-eyed beauty has hosted a variety of different shows over the last few decades, one thing has always remained the same – her jaw-dropping youthful appearance.

12 Emma Willis at the annual WellChild Awards 2023 at the Hurlingham Club in London Credit: PA

12 Emma Griffiths aged 25 during her modelling days Credit: PA:Press Association

The mum-of-three, who is married to Matt Willis, bassist with the band Busted, has been in the limelight since being snapped up by a modelling agency aged just 15.

She’s since presented Big Brother and The Voice UK and has most recently revealed that she’s signed up to present a British version of the Netflix hit reality show Love Is Blind with husband Matt.

So, with years of early starts and having three kids to run around after, just how is it that Emma Willis hasn’t aged a day?

From her easy trick for a glowing complexion to the must-have eye mask she relies on, here, Fabulous takes a look at exactly how Emma has managed to turn back time…

Bargain eye masks

12 The presenter revealed how she banishes her dark circles for good Credit: Instagram

12 Aromatherapy eye gels start from as little as just £3 Credit: PATCHOLOGY

With early mornings and a jam-packed schedule, many of us would be weighed down with bags big enough to carry a week’s worth of grocery shopping.

But not Emma – so just how does she revive her tired-looking eyes and banish the bags for good?

Well, luckily for us she previously shared her top tip on Instagram – and it turns out, it’s all down to aromatherapy eye gels, which cost as little as £3.

In the post, the Delivering Babies presenter could be seen looking fresh-faced with yellow sparkly gel masks covering her eyes.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: “Morning…Slap on a pair of patches. @patchology.”

The ‘Down Time’ Moodpatch gels, which are known for their soothing and calming effects, are infused with calendula and evening primrose extracts that help to reduce signs of puffiness.

And the best part? They take just 10 minutes to work!

Speaking exclusively to Fabulous, skin specialist Georgina East explains how eye masks can be beneficial for the delicate skin around the eyes in several ways.

First up, is hydration.

“Many eye masks are designed to provide intense hydration to the skin,” she says.

“This can help alleviate dryness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

She goes on to say how eye masks can also help to reduce puffiness because they contain ingredients like cucumber extract or hyaluronic acid, which can help reduce puffiness and inflammation around the eyes.

Georgina goes on to discuss the anti-ageing benefits and adds: “Ingredients like collagen or peptides in eye masks can help improve the elasticity and firmness of the skin, which can be beneficial for anti-ageing.”

Collagen supplements

12 Emma previously told how she’d started using the Absolute Collagen sachets Credit: Absolute Collagen

12 Absolute Collagen supplements are packed with protein, essential amino acids and are infused with vitamin C Credit: Absolute Collagen

With winter coming up, many of us will soon start suffering with dull and lacklustre skin.

But come rain or shine, Emma seems to have cracked the secret to achieving a glowy complexion all year round…collagen.

“Collagen is a protein that plays a crucial role in maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin,” Georgina explains.

“As we age, our natural collagen production decreases, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin.

But to prevent wrinkles and lifeless hair, the former Big Brother presenter has found a quick and easy solution to get collagen back into her body.

Speaking to HELLO! she said: “I make sure I put the right supplements in my body, especially if I’m not getting as much of the right food. I’ve just started using the Absolute Collagen sachets.

“I’ve been trying to take collagen for ages in various forms.

“My husband has a cupboard full of every supplement you could imagine.

“He’s been saying to me for years, ‘You should try collagen, see if collagen works, it might just do something’ so he will just add the powders to my coffee.

“So, I try to always remember to take my collagen sachets.”

According to the product description, Absolute Collagen supplements are packed with protein, essential amino acids and are infused with vitamin C, which “works synergistically with marine collagen for optimum rejuvenation and tissue renewal.”

Ditch the makeup

12 The mum-of-three ditches makeup when she’s not working Credit: Instagram

12 Emma regularly posts make=up free selfies online Credit: Instagram

After being signed by a modelling agency at the tender age of just 15, Emma went on to appear in Vogue and model for Chanel and quickly found herself thrown into a world of glamour and makeup.

But the glitz and glamour is a far cry away from the mum-of-three’s day-to-day look, as one look at her social media shows she opts to embrace her natural beauty during her downtime.

“I’ve had to wear make-up for every job I’ve had from the age of 17, so I’ve always tried to not wear any when I’m off-duty. It’s like a holiday for me,” she said, speaking to Mail Online.

“When you have kids or you’re working — whatever keeps you busy — make-up is just another layer of taking up time. So, to be more time efficient, I do as little as possible.

“Plus, as you get older the texture of your skin changes and I feel make-up actually can accentuate little imperfections, rather than hiding them.”

According to Georgina, make up, especially heavy or oily products, can clog pores, leading to acne and breakouts.

“Going makeup-free allows your skin to breathe and reduces the risk of pore blockages,” she explains.

“Frequent use of makeup, especially makeup removers,

can also strip the skin of natural oils and disrupt the skin’s barrier function.

“Going without makeup can help your skin maintain its natural protective barrier.”

She goes on to say that makeup can sometimes contribute to dry skin, as it may absorb moisture.

So by ditching makeup, Georgina explains that your skin has a better chance of retaining its natural hydration.

Marry a younger man

12 Emma recommends marrying a younger man. Pictured, with husband Matt Credit: PA

Emma, who shares children Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, seven with Matt, has the perfect piece of advice for anyone wondering how to stay looking young…marry someone seven years junior.

“People just think I am Matt’s age, which is 40, and I am like, ‘Yes! I am!'” Emma said, speaking to Mail Online.

“It’s a good mind trick, that’s for sure.”

In 2008, the 47-year-old tied the knot to Matt Willis, now 40, in a star-studded stunning ceremony at 15th century stately home Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire.

But while it’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, she revealed how their wedding was nearly cancelled due to Matt’s stint in rehab.

In a heartbreaking BBC documentary called ‘Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction,’ which documented the bassist’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, the couple gave a sneak peak into their big.

The Busted star started abusing substances at an early age and had left rehab just three days before tying the knot with Emma.

He said: “Just three days after leaving ‘The Provy’ (Priory) Emma and I got married in front of 150 family and friends.”

Matt went on to note how Emma was an hour late to the church and added: “There was a moment when I thought, ‘she’s not coming.'”

False eyelashes

12 The 47-year-old has long been a fan of fake eyelash extensions Credit: Eylure

12 Emma pictured as the host of Big Brother in 2013 Credit: Channel 5

With her enviable pixie crop and striking blue eyes, it’s little wonder Emma was approached by Eylure to release her own false lash collection.

And it seems she was the perfect candidate – after admitting to wearing false eyelashes for around 10 years.

Speaking of the biggest lessons she’s learned from makeup pro’s over the years, the 47-year-old told Daily Record: “I think the biggest tip I’ve taken is ‘less is more.’

“It’s easy to keep piling it on, but sometimes you need to stop, take a step back and say ‘I’ve got enough on right now.”

She goes on to say how that, in combination with learning how to put lashes on, has been a total game-changer for her.

And if you struggle to apply fiddly falsies, then you’re in luck…because she’s revealed her top trick to applying them in an instant.

“Use tweezers on one end and a finger on the other, that’s how you get them on the best,” she advises.

“And let the glue go tacky before you put them on your eye, let it dry a bit.”