EMMERDALE has revealed the fate of Zak Dingle in bittersweet scenes after actor Steve Halliwell’s death.

Actor Steve passed away last month at the age of 77 after almost 30 years in the role of Zak.

3 Zak Dingle star Steve Halliwell passed away in December last year aged 77 Credit: Rex

3 Charity made reference to Zak in the show Credit: ITV

3 She told Oscar that he was still in Scotland Credit: ITV

Emmerdale stars past and present were quick to pay tribute to the actor, before the show also paid its respect at the end of an episode that aired soon after his passing.

Now in tonight’s episode, Zak was referenced during a scene between Charity Dingle and Oscar, the grandson she didn’t know she had until the end of last week.

As the chatted in the pub, Charity told him: “Ooh, wait until you meet Uncle Zak, now there’s a character.

“He’s up in Scotland at the minute.”

It wasn’t the only time the character was mentioned during the episode, as later, Kim Tate tried to make amends with Lydia Dingle by bringing her a hamper of goodies.

But Lydia wasn’t impressed and dropped some of it on the floor and stood on it, prompting Kim to start cleaning it up.

As she wiped the floor with a white fabric in her hand, Lydia offered to get her another cloth but Kim said she was fine.

As she tried to make amends again, Lydia started sniggering and Kim asked: “I’m sorry, do you think this is funny?”

Lydia pointed at the cloth and asked: “No, only, where did you get that?”

Kim pointed to the kitchen cupboard and Lydia replied: “I think you might be using a pair of Zak’s old undies and God knows how long they’ve been in there, he hasn’t been home for months.”

Sure enough, Kim opened the material to reveal a pair of white Y-fronts, prompting them to burst out laughing.

Emmerdale fans were quick to comment on the bittersweet scenes following Steve’s passing, with one writing: “Zak mention! Oh god the episode of his death being announced/funeral is going to be sad when the time comes at some point this year.”

Another added: “Not ready for the village to find out about Zak’s death.”

A third tweeted: “Lot of Zak talk tonight.”

Emmerdale airs on ITV1 and is available on ITVX.