The nominees for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced.

Actors Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song revealed the nominations at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday in advance of the 77th annual ceremony.

Severance stood out from the competition, earning 27 Emmy nods, while Apple TV’s The Studio topped the comedy categories with 23 nominations. HBO’s dark Batman spinoff, The Penguin, secured 24 nominations.

Here is the list of nominees in key categories:

Drama series

Andor

Paradise

Severance

Slow Horses

The Diplomat

The Pitt

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Comedy series

Hacks

The Bear

The Studio

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

Nobody Wants This

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited series

Adolescence

The Penguin

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Black Mirror

Drama actor

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Drama actress

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Kerry Russell, The Diplomat

At 77, Kathy Bates is the Oldest #Emmy Nominee for Best Actress, Drama Ever

Comedy actor

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen-White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Comedy actress

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Reality competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Talk show

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Animated programme

The Dirt Under Your Nails

Arcane

They Slug Horses, Don’t They?

Bob’s Burgers

Cliff’s Edge

Common Side Effects

Spider Rose

Love, Death + Robots

Bart’s Birthday

Supporting actress, drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lee Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting actor, drama series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Congratulations to the entire Severance team on their 27 Emmy Nominations.

Lead actor, limited series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress, limited series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting actress, limited series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

ADOLESCENCE, Netflix's second most-viewed English-language show of all time, has earned 13 Emmy nominations.

• Acting nominations for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Christine Tremarco

• Outstanding Directing

• Outstanding Directing

Supporting actor, limited series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting actor, comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress, comedy series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Bear for their 13 Emmy® nominations.

Outstanding television movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Live variety special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyonce Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beyoncé has earned TWO Emmy nominations for BEYONCÉ BOWL. • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
• Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

• Outstanding Variety Special (Live) pic.twitter.com/PKTWSRkqUp — Netflix (@netflix) July 15, 2025

Outstanding game show host

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire